How to Create Successful As Campaigns on TikTok in 2023

A step-by-step guide to help businesses place TikTok adsMIAMI, FLORIDA, U.S.A, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TikTok is one of the fastest-growing and hottest social media platforms in 2023. With a massive user base and an engaged audience, it is no surprise many businesses are jumping on the TikTok advertising bandwagon and using the platform to reach their target audiences.
But are TikTok ads expensive?
When it comes to TikTok ads, the cost largely depends on how much an advertiser is willing to spend on them. However, TikTok has a minimum spend of $50 for ad campaigns and $20 for ad groups. These minimum spend requirements ensure ads get enough exposure.
But sometimes, running TikTok ads can be a little overwhelming, especially for people who are not yet familiar with the app. But don't worry — Avi-Meir Zaslavskiy, the CEO of 999Global and a marketing specialist shares an 8-step guide to help newbie advertisers and business owners create successful TikTok ads in 2023.
How to Create TikTok Ads in 2023
Step 1: Go to the ads manager and create an ad campaign
First, advertisers need to access the TikTok Ads Manager with a TikTok for Business account. Once there, they can click on the Campaign button in the top menu and select Create from the Campaign page. They can also choose a marketing objective.
Step 2: Choose the Right Ad Format
TikTok offers several ad formats, including:
-TikTok's Video Ads: They appear like standard TikTok videos but any engagement with them leads users to a landing page or an app download.
-TikTok's Playable Ads: These are interactive mini-games that offer a fun and engaging way to interact with ads. This ad format is limited to specific regions.
-TikTok's Image Ads: These are non-moving visuals that contain the brand or app name and ad text. This ad format is available in a few countries.
-Spark Ads: Spark ads are unique TikTok ads that promote organic content from any user's profile. Unlike regular ads, spark ads stay on profiles for a long time, and have a 142% higher engagement rate than standard in-feed ads.
-Branded Lenses: Branded lenses allow advertisers to create custom filters or augmented reality effects that users can apply to their videos.
-TikTok's Shopping Ads: Starting in 2023, TikTok plans to eliminate "Dynamic Showcase Ads" and "Collection Ads" and integrate the primary capabilities of these features into shopping ads. When launched, this ad format will come in three forms: video shopping ads, catalog listing ads, and live shopping ads.
-TikTok's Carousel Ads: This ad format involves adding up to ten images, each with its own caption, to a single ad.
"Each ad format has its own strengths and weaknesses so it is important for you to choose the format that aligns with your campaign objectives and budget."
Step 3: Build a Target Audience
Advertisers can create a target audience by selecting the demographics, interests, and behavior of the group of people they want to sell to. This helps to create ads that resonate with the right people and inspire them to take action.
Step 4: Choose a bidding method and strategy
TikTok offers four bidding methods for ads: -CPV stands for cost per thousand views and is only counted when a user watches or interacts with the video for at least 6 seconds.
-CPM, cost per impression is the most suitable option if the marketing goal is to reach as many people as possible.
-Optimized CPM (oCPM) is a bidding strategy that pushes ads to a target audience that is more likely to take action such as making a purchase, installing an app, or becoming a lead.
-CPC is the cost of each click and is ideal for sales, conversions, app installs, and profile visits. "Higher bids increase your chances of outperforming competitors and reaching daily budget goals quickly," says Avi-Meir.
Also, there are two main TikTok bidding strategies. The lowest cost doesn't require a specific bid per action but only a total campaign budget. TikTok optimizes the ad to maximize conversions. The other bidding strategy is the cost or bid cap. In this case, advertisers set a specific bid price for their optimization goal. This bidding strategy helps to control the ever-changing cost per acquisition CPA.
Step 5: Create an ad group
After setting up the campaign, it's time to create an Ad group and determine your target audience, content exclusions, budget, schedule, and bidding strategy. Finally, advertisers can also decide how users interact with their video ads, as well as when and where they want them to show.
Step 6: Upload the intended video
"Now, it's time to upload your content and add a catchy caption." TikTok is a visual platform, and ads with high-quality visuals are more likely to be engaging and successful. "So, it is best to use high-quality videos, images, readable captions, and catchy or popular songs to create visually appealing ads that capture the audience's attention," says Avi-Meir. Ensure the visual content and music align with the ad's message and brand values.
The last thing to do in this step is to decide the ad's destination. Advertisers can direct viewers to websites, landing pages, or link to an in-app page using Instant Pages.
Step 7: Create a Tracking Strategy
"If you want to track activities from the ad on your website, app, or third-party sites, you can do so in this optional step," says Avi-Meir. After choosing the right tracking strategy, the ad can be submitted to TikTok for review. This step can take up to 24 hours.
Step 8: Test and Optimize
Advertisers can also test and monitor different ad formats, messages, visuals, and music to determine what works best for their target audience. This can help advertisers identify areas for improvement and optimize future ads.
Lastly, be fun and creative. Incorporate humor, storytelling, and interactive elements into ads to make them engaging, memorable, and effective.
