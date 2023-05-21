Social Media Marketing for Beginners: A Complete Guide on How to Run Successful YouTube Ads
A simple guide to help businesses run high-performing ads in 2023
Integrated marketing offers opportunities to break through to consumers in new markets.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, U.S.A, May 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 2 billion monthly active users, YouTube is the second most visited website globally, making it a powerful platform to promote brands, products, or services. YouTube has become a critical part of marketing strategies in 2023 as the platform allows businesses to reach a massive audience and drive traffic to their website or product pages. For newbie advertisers or business owners that want to advertise on YouTube in 2023, Avi-Meir Zaslavsky, the CEO of 999Global and a marketing specialist shares a beginner's guide and tips on how to create effective campaigns that increase sales and reach. Dig in
— Betsy Holden, Senior Advisor, McKinsey & Co
-Create a Google Ads account for YouTube ads: Setting up a Google Ads account is the first step towards advertising on YouTube. "This account will allow you to create and manage your YouTube ads and access a variety of features to optimize your campaigns," says Avi-Meir. To create an account, advertisers need to provide some basic information about their business and payment details for billing purposes.
-Create an ad campaign: To create a YouTube ad, Google Ads prompts you to choose your goal: drive video views and traffic to a website or drive video views and engagement to your channel. "Then, upload your video and choose a landing page and ad headline for the first option," says Avi-Meir. For more options, advertisers can switch to Expert Mode and select a marketing objective, which suggests a specific ad type. Alternatively, they can also create a campaign without guidance and select a campaign type and sub-type.
-Choose the right ad format: YouTube offers several different ad formats, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. "The ad format you choose depends on your goals, budget, and target audience," says Avi-Meir. Here are the different YouTube ad formats:
Skippable in-stream ads: These are ads that play before, during, or after a video and can be skipped by the viewer after 5 seconds.
Non-skippable in-stream ads: These are ads that play before, during, or after a video and cannot be skipped by the viewer.
Bumper ads: These are short ads (6 seconds or less) that play before a video and cannot be skipped by the viewer.
Discovery ads: These appear alongside search results, on the YouTube homepage, and on the 'Up Next' sidebar.
Masthead ads: These ads appear at the top of the YouTube homepage for 24 hours.
Non-Video ads: These ads come in two forms: display ads that show on the right sidebar and in-video overlay ads that display on top of monetized video content. And they appear next to or within relevant content.
-Define your target audience: "Defining your target audience is crucial to the success of your YouTube ad campaign." Advertisers need to know who their ideal customer is, and what their demographics, interests, and behaviors are. This information helps to create ads that resonate with a target audience and drives them to take action. Using YouTube's targeting options, advertisers can target their ads based on; demographics: Age, gender, income, education, etc. Interests: Topics related to your business or industry, and hobbies. Behavior: How people interact with other ads, and brands on YouTube. Remarketing: Show ads to people who are already familiar with the brand.
-Create compelling ad content: Ads need to be appealing and attention-grabbing if they are to capture the attention of the target audience. "To create compelling ads, you need to keep it short and sweet, use visuals, highlight your unique value proposition, and use a strong call-to-action to direct viewers to take the right action," says Avi-Meir.
-Optimize the ad targeting and bidding: "Once you've defined your target audience and created compelling ad content, it's time to optimize your ad targeting and bidding." Here are some tips for optimizing your YouTube ad campaigns:
Monitor campaign performance: Keep an eye on campaign metrics such as impressions, clicks, and conversions to see how the ads perform.
Adjust the bidding strategy: YouTube offers several bidding strategies, including cost-per-click (CPC), cost-per-thousand-impressions (CPM), and cost-per-view (CPV). "Experiment with different bidding strategies to see what works best for your campaign," explains Avi-Meir.
Refine the targeting option: Use data from campaign performance to refine the target audience and reach the most engaged and valuable customers.
-Test and iterate: Finally, it's important to test and iterate YouTube ad campaigns to improve your results. To do this, advertisers should test different ad formats, different targeting options, and different ad content to see which messages resonate with which audience. After this, use the data from the tests to make data-driven decisions and optimize ad campaigns for better performance.
Tips for running high-performing YouTube ads
-Optimize Ad for Mobile: In 2023, most YouTube users will access the platform via mobile devices. As such, it's crucial to optimize your ads for mobile devices. "Ensure that your ad is visually appealing, has a clear message, and is easy to navigate on a mobile device," says Avi-Meir.
-Use Call-to-Action (CTA): A call-to-action (CTA) is a message that encourages the viewer to take a specific action, such as visiting a website or making a purchase. Including CTAs in ads to drive conversions and achieve advertising goals.
-Monitor Your Budget: YouTube advertising can be costly, especially when targeting a broad audience. "It's essential to set a realistic budget and monitor your spending regularly to ensure a good return on investment (ROI)," says Avi-Meir.
-Learn from Your Competitors: Lastly, keep an eye on the competition and learn from their successes and failures. Analyze their ad campaigns and identify what works and what doesn't. "Use this knowledge to refine your own YouTube ad campaign and stay ahead of the competition," explains Avi-Meir.
In conclusion, YouTube advertising is an effective way for businesses to grow in 2023. Just follow the steps and tips outlined above to create compelling and engaging YouTube ad campaigns.
Avi-Meir Zaslavsky
999Avi
support@999global.com