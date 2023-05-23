Social Media Marketing: The Complete Guide to LinkedIn Ads for Beginners in 2023
Business owners will learn how to use LinkedIn ads to promote their brands and products in 2023
The best marketing doesn't feel like marketing”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, U.S.A, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world's largest professional networking platform, LinkedIn is an ideal platform for businesses looking to reach a B2B audience. With over 740 million members, LinkedIn offers advertisers the opportunity to target decision-makers, industry influencers, and other professionals who are actively engaged in their careers. In this article, Avi-Meir Zaslavsky, the CEO of 999Global and an astute marketer will provide a complete guide to help beginners run successful LinkedIn ads in 2023.
— Tom Fishburne
Have a LinkedIn Campaign Manager: The first step is to log in to an existing account or create a new one on LinkedIn's ad manager platform, Campaign Manager. “This platform serves as the hub for all your advertising efforts, allowing you to execute campaigns and manage your budget,” explains Avi-Meir.
Set Your Campaign Objectives: Before launching a LinkedIn ads campaign, it's important to have defined marketing objectives. “What are the specific business objectives you aim to accomplish through your LinkedIn ad campaigns?” It may be to increase brand exposure, generate more leads, or augment conversions, among other possibilities. “By defining your campaign objectives, you can determine the appropriate ad format, targeting strategies, and performance metrics to gauge your progress,” says Avi-Meir.
Choose the ad type: LinkedIn offers a variety of ad formats and each serves a different purpose and is designed to achieve different objectives.
-Sponsored Content: This ad format appears in the LinkedIn feed and allows advertisers to promote their content, such as blog posts, case studies, and whitepapers to a target audience. Sponsored content is ideal for increasing brand awareness and engagement.
-Sponsored Messaging: Formerly known as sponsored InMail, this ad format allows advertisers to send personalized messages directly to their target audience's LinkedIn inbox.
-Text Ads: This ad format appears on the right-hand side of the LinkedIn desktop interface and is ideal for driving website traffic or promoting a specific offer.
-Dynamic Ads: This ad format appears in the right-hand column of the platform, allowing businesses to engage with their target audience through personalized messaging. These ads utilize LinkedIn members' personal data such as their photo, employer’s name, and job title to create a customized experience for the viewer. When a member scrolls through their feed and encounters a Dynamic Ad, it reflects their personal details, making the ad feel tailored to them.
Choose the right ad format: LinkedIn offers 10 diverse ad formats to help advertisers meet advertising campaign objectives. These formats include job ads, lead generation forms, video ads, conversation ads, spotlight ads, carousel ads, follower ads, single image ads, message ads, and text ads. By using a combination of these different ad formats, “you can create a comprehensive LinkedIn ads strategy that reaches your target audience with the right message, at the right time, in the right format,” says Avi-Meir.
Build A Target Audience: One of the biggest advantages of advertising on LinkedIn is the ability to target a highly specific audience. “LinkedIn offers a variety of targeting options, including job title, company size, industry, location, and more,” says Avi-Meir. “Defining your target audience enables you to showcase your marketing message to individuals who are highly likely to be interested in your brand and product.”
Create Compelling Ad Copy and Design: After selecting the optimal ad format and building a relevant audience, the next step is to craft the ad. A compelling ad copy and design is crucial for capturing the attention of the audience. Keep the headlines and body copy short and to the point, and use images and videos that are visually appealing and relevant to your target audience.
Set An Ad Budget and Bidding Options: LinkedIn has several bidding options, including cost-per-click (CPC), cost-per-impression (CPM), and cost-per-send (CPS). “Your bidding strategy depends on your campaign objectives and budget,” says Avi-Meir. LinkedIn also allows advertisers to set a daily or lifetime budget for their campaigns.
-Track Conversions: To measure the success of a LinkedIn ads campaign, it's important to track ad conversions. LinkedIn offers a variety of conversion tracking options, including website conversions, lead form submissions, and video views. “By tracking your conversions, you can determine which ads and targeting options are most effective and optimize your campaigns accordingly,” explains Avi-Meir.
-A/B Test Ads: Optimizing your ads for better performance can be achieved through A/B testing various ad elements such as headlines, images, and CTAs. To conduct effective A/B testing of LinkedIn ads, here are some useful tips: Test one element at a time to accurately determine which ad element affects ad performance. Test ads on a large audience. Test ads for a long time to get the most effective results.
-Optimize The Campaign: Optimization means using data to improve LinkedIn ad campaign performance. Here are some pointers for improving LinkedIn ad campaigns; Adjust the targeting options by experimenting with different job titles, industries, and locations to find the right audience. Consider tweaking the ad copy and design by trying different headlines, images, and CTAs to see what resonates with the audience. Adjust and experiment with different bidding options to find the most cost-effective option.
-Measure Your ROI: Ultimately, the success of any LinkedIn ads campaign is determined by the return on investment (ROI). “To measure your ROI, you'll need to track your costs and conversions and calculate your conversion rate,” says Avi-Meir. Here's how to calculate your ROI: ROI = (Total Revenue - Total Cost) / Total Cost x 100
“By measuring ROI, you can determine whether your LinkedIn ads campaign is generating a positive return on investment and make data-driven decisions about your advertising budget and strategy,” explains Avi-Meir.
In conclusion, running a successful LinkedIn ads campaign requires careful planning, targeting, and optimization. By following these tips and best practices, advertisers can create effective LinkedIn ads that reach their target audience, generate leads, and drive conversions.
Avi-Meir Zaslavsky
999Avi
support@999global.com