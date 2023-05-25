How to Create Successful Twitter Ad Campaigns in 2023
A beginner's guide to creating successful Twitter ads in 2023NEW YORK, NEW YORK, U.S.A, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- While Twitter is one of the most popular social media platforms in recent years, it is not usually the first platform that users think of when carrying out social media marketing. But Twitter is worth considering not just because the platform has a whooping 486 million users. But also because the platform's high levels of user engagement make it a hotspot for marketers looking to reach an engaged audience. Plus, their ad formats range from super simple to highly sophisticated, making them a perfect fit for any business. With the above in mind, this article is a guide to help beginners know how to create their first Twitter advertising campaign, with Avi-Meir Zaslavsky, the CEO of 999Global and a marketing specialist, giving practical tips. Dig in.
Step 1: Set up a Twitter ads account
To get started, beginners will need to create a Twitter Ads account. They can do this by visiting ads.twitter.com and following the prompts to set up an account. “Once you’ve created your account, you’ll need to link it to your Twitter profile,” explains Avi-Meir.
Step 2: Select a campaign objective
The next thing to do is to identify the right advertising campaign objective. “What do you want to achieve with your Twitter ads?” Is it to enhance brand recognition, drive greater traffic to your website, or increase sales? “Defining your objective will help you create ads that are tailored to your specific goals,” says Avi-Meir.
Step 3: Create an ad group
Creating an ad group is to break up an ad campaign into different categories with different copies, images, videos, CTAs, and budgets to reach different groups of a target audience. “To set up your ad group, you'll need to give it a name and decide when you want it to start and end. If you're not sure, you can also let it run indefinitely,” says Avi-Meir. But it is best to create ad groups only as an experienced advertiser and not as a newbie.
Step 4: Choose Your Ad Type
Twitter offers several ad formats to choose from, including promoted ads which are tweets promoted to people not following the advertiser. Twitter follower ads to promote the advertiser’s account to people not following. Twitter Amplify is used for offering pre-roll video ads on content from over 15 safe publishers. Trend takeovers are ads found on the trending tab of the Explore page and the ‘What’s happening’ section of the Twitter homepage. Timeline takeovers are ads placed at the top of a user’s timeline when they first log into their Twitter account for the day.
Step 5: Target Your Audience
One of the biggest benefits of Twitter ads is the ability to target specific audiences. “You can target users based on a variety of criteria, including demographics, interests, and behaviors,” says Avi-Meir. This allows advertisers to reach the right people with their ads.
Step 6: Set a budget and bid strategically
“When creating your Twitter ad campaign, you’ll need to set your budget and bidding strategy.” Advertisers can set a daily budget or a total campaign budget, and choose from several bidding strategies, including maximum bid, automatic bid, and target cost bidding.
Step 7: Create the Twitter ad
Depending on the ad format chosen, advertisers will have different options on create them including the type of media and copy used for it.
Step 8: Launch the advertising campaign
Once the ad is ready, it’s time to launch it. Advertisers can see their campaign’s performance in real-time and make adjustments as needed.
Tips for Running Successful Twitter Ads in 2023
-Use Eye-Catching Visuals: Twitter is a visual platform, and using eye-catching visuals in ads can help them stand out in the users’ timelines. Consider using images, videos, or GIFs to capture users’ attention and make the ads more engaging.
-Test Ads: Try different ad formats, messaging, visuals, and A/B testing to compare different versions of the ads and see which performs better.
-Use Simple Messaging: Twitter is a fast-paced platform, and users don’t have a lot of time to read lengthy messages. “Keep your messaging simple and to the point by using concise language and focusing on your key message.” Consider using bullet points or numbered lists to make the ad copy easy to read and understand.
-Use Hashtags: Hashtags are a great way to increase the visibility of Twitter ads. “By using relevant hashtags, your ads will be more likely to appear in search results and be seen by users who are interested in the topic.” Be sure to research and use hashtags that are popular and relevant to a specific audience.
-Monitor Ad Performance: Once the Twitter ad campaign is up and running, it’s important to monitor your performance. Keep an eye on metrics like engagement, clicks, and conversions. Use this data to make adjustments and optimize the ad for better performance.
-Experiment with Different Ad Formats: Try different types of ads and content to see which format drives the most engagement and conversions.
Avi-Meir Zaslavsky
999Avi
support@999global.com