Balfour Capital Group Welcomes Dalip Chong as Business Development Manager for the Middle East and Asia
Great people are like bright stars, illuminating the world with their passion, wisdom, and the strength to inspire and uplift others."”LUXEMBOURG, May 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Balfour Capital Group is excited to announce the appointment of Dalip Chong as its new Business Development Manager for the Middle East and Asia. Dalip brings extensive experience in business development, project management, and sales and marketing, making him a valuable addition to the Balfour team.
— Steve Alain Lawrence Chief Investment Officer Balfour Capital Group
Dalip holds a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in Business Administration and an Advanced Diploma in Management. His impressive career includes serving as Chief Operating Officer at EBISBANK and Senior Business Development Manager at Maybank Singapore Limited. In these roles, he successfully established revenue goals, identified new business opportunities, and cultivated strong customer relationships.
With excellent communication, leadership, and organizational skills, Dalip demonstrates an entrepreneurial spirit and a proven sales track record. His in-depth knowledge of market trends allows him to stay ahead of the curve in the industry. In his free time, he enjoys creative writing, reading, and exploring other cultures.
At Balfour Capital Group, we prioritize creativity, innovation, and global awareness, values that align with Dalip's personal interests. We are proud to welcome him to our team, where he will constantly explore new business opportunities and trends. His critical thinking, decision-making, and problem-solving skills will undoubtedly contribute to our ongoing success.
Please join us in extending a warm welcome to Dalip Chong as he takes on his new role at Balfour Capital Group. We look forward to the positive impact he will have on our company as we continue to grow and thrive in the Middle East and Asia markets.
