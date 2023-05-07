Beacon Lake Introduces New Pickleball Courts to Community

Beacon Lake in Florida has opened four new pickleball courts, providing an exciting new amenity for residents and catering to the growing popularity of the sport.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. (PRWEB) May 07, 2023

Beacon Lake, a master-planned community nestled within 358 acres of nature preserve, is excited to announce the opening of its new pickleball courts. The four courts officially opened on April 22, 2023, providing residents with an exciting new amenity that caters to the growing popularity of the sport.

Pickleball, a hybrid of tennis, Ping-Pong, and badminton, has been rapidly growing in the United States, with over 4.8 million players, or "picklers," participating in the sport. It is an inclusive, low-impact activity that appeals to a wide range of ages, from retirees to younger players. With the addition of these new courts, Beacon Lake is bringing the fun and fitness benefits of pickleball to its residents, in line with its commitment to the ongoing development and enhancement of its community, ensuring that residents have access to exceptional amenities and an unparalleled quality of life.

"In addition to our recent opening of the Lakeside Park, we're thrilled to introduce these top-notch pickleball courts to the Beacon Lake community," said Blaz Kovacic, Senior Director of BBX Capital, the developer of Beacon Lake. "The sport's popularity and ease of learning make it an ideal activity for our residents to enjoy together. We are confident the new park and pickleball courts will become another popular gathering spot for neighbors to connect, stay active, and have fun. The community is proud to support this fast-growing sport and looks forward to fostering a thriving pickleball culture among its residents."

The sport's surge in popularity can be attributed to its accessibility and social nature, as well as its potential to provide a moderate-intensity workout. Players can see improvements in their cardiovascular health, hand-eye coordination, and neuromuscular coordination, making it a fantastic addition to any fitness routine.

As Beacon Lake continues to grow, it aims to introduce more events, and programs that cater to a wide range of interests, fostering a vibrant and connected community. The addition of the Lakeside Park and pickleball courts are further examples of the community's dedication to providing diverse recreational options for its residents. By its careful planning, Beacon Lake solidifies its position as a premier destination for families and individuals seeking a welcoming environment with ample opportunities for an active and engaging lifestyle.

About Beacon Lake

Beacon Lake is a master-planned community in St. Johns County, Florida, located on the south side of CR 210 between I-95 and US 1. The community is anchored by a 43-acre, paddle-friendly lake and surrounded by 358 acres of nature preserve. Beacon Lake offers a selection of new single-family homes and townhomes by Dream Finders Homes and Toll Brothers. The Lake House Amenity & Fitness Center features a variety of recreational facilities designed to cater to residents of all ages and interests.

