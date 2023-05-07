Icahn Enterprises Shareholder Action Reminder

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Icahn Enterprises To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2023) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Icahn Enterprises L.P. ("Icahn Enterprises" or the "Company") IEP.

On May 2, 2023, well-known short-seller Hindenburg Research issued an investigative report on Icahn Enterprises L.P., the "~$18 billion market cap holding company run by corporate raider and activist investor Carl Icahn, who, along with his son Brett, own approximately 85% of the company." The Hindenburg report states that "Icahn Enterprises' current dividend yield is ~15.8%, making it the highest dividend yield of any U.S. large cap company by far, with the next closest at ~9.9%," and alleges that "the dividend is entirely unsupported by IEP's cash flow and investment performance, which has been negative for years."

Hindenburg "estimate[s] that IEP's last reported indicative year-end NAV of $5.6 billion is inflated by at least 22%, due to a combination of overly aggressive marks on IEP's less liquid/private investments and continued year to date underperformance."

Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. dropped by more than 20% in intraday trading on May 2, 2023.

