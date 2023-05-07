Submit Release
News Search

There were 254 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,753 in the last 365 days.

SouthGobi Announces Date of Board Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2023 / SouthGobi Resources Ltd. SGQ(HK:1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") announces that the board of directors will approve the financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the first quarter of 2023 on Friday, May 19, 2023. These results will be released on Friday, May 19, 2023.

About SouthGobi

SouthGobi, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. It also holds the mining licences of its other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in South Gobi region of Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Office: +852 2156 1438 (Hong Kong)
+1 604 762 6783 (Canada)
Email: info@southgobi.com
Website: www.southgobi.com

SOURCE: SouthGobi Resources Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:


https://www.accesswire.com/753341/SouthGobi-Announces-Date-of-Board-Meeting

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

SouthGobi Announces Date of Board Meeting

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more