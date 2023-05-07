Beyond Ride Launches Non-Emergency Medical Transportation starting at $45 per ride
Beyond Ride is a leading non-emergency medical transportation service provider, dedicated to providing safe, reliable, and affordable transportation services.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Transportation is one of the biggest barriers to accessing medical care for many people, especially those with disabilities, older adults, and low-income families. Ambulance transportation, in particular, is often used for non-emergency medical transportation, which can be expensive and unaffordable for many. This is where Beyond Ride comes in, providing non-emergency medical transportation services starting at an affordable rate of $45 per ride.
Beyond Ride is a leading non-emergency medical transportation service provider, dedicated to providing safe, reliable, and affordable transportation services to and from medical appointments for those who need it. The company's launch of the Non-Emergency Medical Transportation service starting at $45 per ride is a game-changer, making medical transportation accessible and affordable for all.
Ambulance transportation is expensive, and it is often used for non-emergency medical transportation, which is not cost-effective for many. The cost of ambulance transportation can range from $500 to $1,000 or more, depending on the distance traveled and the level of medical care required. For many people, this cost is simply unaffordable, and they end up missing important medical appointments or delaying medical care. Beyond Ride's non-emergency medical transportation service fills this gap by offering affordable transportation to and from medical appointments.
Beyond Ride's Non-Emergency Medical Transportation service is not only affordable but also convenient and accessible.
The service offers door-to-door transportation, ensuring that clients are picked up and dropped off at their homes, medical facilities, or any other location they choose. This is a significant advantage over traditional ambulance transportation, which often involves long wait times and does not offer door-to-door service.
In addition to door-to-door service, Beyond Ride's Non-Emergency Medical Transportation service also offers long-distance transportation for clients who need to travel outside their city or state for medical care. The service is also equipped to handle bariatric patients, ensuring that individuals with mobility challenges can access medical care comfortably and safely.
One of the key advantages of Beyond Ride's Non-Emergency Medical Transportation service is the speed of service. The company guarantees arrival times of less than 30 minutes for clients who need urgent transportation. This is particularly important for individuals with medical emergencies who need to get to a hospital quickly.
Beyond Ride's Non-Emergency Medical Transportation service is available 24/7 with a 24 hour advance notice, ensuring that clients can access medical care whenever they need it. The company's drivers are trained to provide compassionate and professional care to their passengers, making the transportation experience as stress-free as possible.
Beyond Ride's launch of the Non-Emergency Medical Transportation service starting at $45 per ride is a significant milestone in the company's mission to make medical transportation accessible and affordable for all. The service is not only affordable but also convenient and accessible, making it an ideal choice for individuals who need to access medical care regularly.
In conclusion, Beyond Ride's Non-Emergency Medical Transportation service is a game-changer, making medical transportation accessible and affordable for all. The service offers door-to-door transportation, long-distance transportation, and bariatric transportation, ensuring that individuals with mobility challenges can access medical care comfortably and safely. With guaranteed arrival times of less than 30 minutes and 24/7 availability with a 24 hour advance notice, Beyond Ride's Non-Emergency Medical Transportation service is an ideal choice for individuals who need to access medical care regularly.
Beyond Ride
Beyond Ride
email us here