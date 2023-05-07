Chairman meets Hải Phòng voters ahead of National Assembly meeting

VIETNAM, May 7 -

HẢI PHÒNG – National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ on May 6 met with voters in Ngô Quyền District, the northern port city of Hải Phòng, ahead of the fifth meeting of the 15th legislature.

Local voters raised opinions on the draft Land Law (revised), environmental protection, the fight against corruption and wastefulness, cultural and tourism development, firefighting, incentives to businesses, and policies on education-training.

They were delighted at socio-economic achievements Việt Nam and Hải Phòng in particular recorded last year and the first months of 2023 in the context of global uncertainties and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The top legislator said international friends commended Việt Nam’s anti-corruption efforts, noting its corruption perception index had been improved significantly.

Regarding the draft Land Law (revised), Huệ said the bill had been identified as a focus of the law and ordinance making programme of the 15th legislature, and that more than 12 million voters and people had given their feedback on the draft law.

According to the leader, the draft law would be further scrutinised at the upcoming session of the NA Standing Committee, and then the fifth and sixth sittings of the legislature, and it would be approved only when it satisfies set conditions.

On environmental protection, he asked competent agencies in Hải Phòng to provide consultations for the municipal People’s Committee in issuing legal documents on household solid waste management.

The chief legislator also touched upon the public-private partnership in tourism and sports, preferential policies in tourism development, and incentives to lure talents to the education-training sector.

He lauded Hải Phòng’s efforts in reforming administrative procedures and improving its business environment, and urged the city to make better performance in the work.

Later the same day, Huệ and other officials pressed the button to inaugurate the convention and performance centre project and the technical infrastructure system in the North Cấm River New Urban Area. VNA/VNS