Uniform Advantage and the American Association of Colleges of Nursing Award Graduate Scholarship

Uniform Advantage (UA) partners with the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) in awarding scholarships to master's or doctoral students through the Uniform Advantage-GNSA Scholarship Fund.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Uniform Advantage (UA) and the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) have awarded a $2,500 scholarship to Frieda Bequeaith, a Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) student from Yale University.

Susan Masimore, Chief Executive Office of UA, congratulated Bequeaith.

"It takes tremendous dedication and sacrifice to pursue a career in nursing to such a high level," said Masimore. "We at Uniform Advantage are honored to award Frieda this scholarship – and thank her for continuing to advance her nursing education."

"Today's graduate nursing students will have a tremendous impact on shaping tomorrow's healthcare delivery system," said Marta Okoniewski, AACN's Director of Student Engagement. "The academic nursing community applauds Uniform Advantage for their generous support, which is helping to prepare future leaders of the nursing profession."

Uniform Advantage-GNSA scholarships of $2,500 each are awarded to graduate nursing students in the fall and spring semesters of the academic year, for a total of $5,000 per year.

Interested applicants for future scholarships may submit an application found on the AACN website. The applicant may be asked to submit letters of recommendation, published articles, and awards/honors to the selection committee. The application deadline for the spring semester is September 2023. For more information on how to apply, please visit: http://www.aacnnursing.org/gnsa/ua-scholarship.

About the American Association of Colleges of Nursing

The American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) is the national voice for academic nursing representing more than 865 schools of nursing nationwide. AACN establishes quality standards for nursing education, influences the nursing profession to improve health care, and promotes public support of baccalaureate and graduate nursing education, research and practice. See http://www.aacnnursing.org

About Uniform Advantage

Uniform Advantage, a multi-channel retailer of medical uniforms for medical and hospitality industries, has represented style, quality and, above all, customer satisfaction for more than 30 years. As the first division of UA Brands, the chain was launched with a single South Florida store in 1985. Today, the company operates 29 retail locations in key markets across the U.S.; e-commerce and print catalog divisions; plus, designs and manufactures its own proprietary healthcare apparel lines. The company's corporate office is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with a distribution center near Atlanta, Georgia. Learn more at http://www.UniformAdvantage.com or by calling 800-283-8708.

