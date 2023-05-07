Benjamin Franklin Award for Best Science Fiction & Fantasy: L. Ron Hubbard’s Writers and Illustrators of the Future 38
The CEO of IBPA, Andrea Fleck-Nisbett, congratulated John and Emily on stage following the ceremony.
The Independent Book Publishers Association awarded the Benjamin Franklin Gold Medal to “L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 38" for SF&F.
If you like science fiction and do not read this book [L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future #38], then you do not truly like science fiction. Run-away number one this year. Congratulations!”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 35th annual Benjamin Franklin Awards, a global awards program sponsored by the Independent Book Publishers Association (IBPA)—illuminating publishing excellence from a field of 1,900 entries with 170 judges and in 53 categories—recognized “L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 38” (Galaxy Press) as the 2023 Gold Medal Winner for Science Fiction and Fantasy at a gala awards banquet held Friday, May 5 in San Diego, CA.
— Lee Wind, IBPA Board Member
IBPA Board Member Lee Wind made the presentation. “Here’s what the judges said in part. ‘The only thing that keeps this book from being totally perfect is one of my stories is not in it. Just kidding. I’m nowhere near the caliber writer this book had. If you like science fiction and do not read this book, then you do not truly like science fiction. Run-away number one this year. Congratulations!'”
On hand to accept the award were John Goodwin, President of Galaxy Press, and Emily Goodwin, VP of Public Affairs Author Services, Inc. Emily began stating, “This goes to all of the authors and illustrators that are featured in this book which is from eight different countries for the year, and to David Farland, who was the editor of this book, who passed away this last year right before it was released.” John continued, “This is a contest created in 1983 by L. Ron Hubbard, and it has continued on; we are in the 40th year. I want to thank everybody at IBPA, all the judges, for recognizing these are the new voices of science fiction and fantasy.”
The CEO of IBPA, Andrea Fleck-Nisbett, congratulated John and Emily on stage following the ceremony.
Included in the book and listed by winning story, author, and illustrator:
“Agatha’s Monster” by Azure Arther, illustrated by Zaine Lodhi
“The Magic Book of Accidental City Destruction: A Book Wizard’s Guide” by Z.T. Bright, illustrated by Ari Zaritsky
“The Squid is My Brother” by Mike Jack Stoumbos, illustrated by Natalia Salvador
“Gallows” by Desmond Astaire, illustrated by Nick Jizba
“Lilt of a Lark” by Michael Panter, illustrated by Brett Stump
“The Mystical Farrago” by N.V. Haskell, illustrated by Annalee Wu
“Tsuu, Tsuu, Kasva Suuremasse” by Rebecca E. Treasure, illustrated by Natalia Salvador
“The Island on the Lake” by John Coming, illustrated by Majid Saberinejad
“The Phantom Carnival” by M. Elizabeth Ticknor, illustrated by Xiaomeng Zhang
“The Last Dying Season” by Brittany Rainsdon, illustrated by Jerome Tieh
“The Greater Good” by Em Dupre, illustrated by Jim Zaccaria
“For the Federation” by J.A. Becker, illustrated by Arthur M. Doweyko
“Psychic Poker” by Lazarus Black, illustrated by Tenzin Rangdol
With additional stories and essays:
“The Professor Was a Thief” by L. Ron Hubbard, illustrated by Michael Talbot
“The Daddy Box” by Frank Herbert, illustrated by André Mata
“A Word of Power” by David Farland, inspired by Bob Eggleton’s cover art, “The Mammoth Leaders”
“Boos and Taboos” by L. Ron Hubbard
“The Single Most Important Piece of Advice” by Frank Herbert
“Teamwork: Getting the Best out of Two Writers” by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson
“L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 38” is available globally in its digital format and as a trade paperback wherever books are sold in the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, and South Africa.
L. Ron Hubbard initiated the Writers of the Future writing contest in 1983 to provide “a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” Based on its success, its sister contest, Illustrators of the Future, was created five years later to provide that same opportunity for aspiring artists.
For more information on the Writers of the Future Contest, visit www.writersofthefuture.com.
Emily Goodwin
Author Services, Inc.
+1 323-466-3310
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube