Governor Abbott Statement On Shooting In Allen, Texas

May 6, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement on the shooting at Allen Premium Outlets:

“Our hearts are with the people of Allen, Texas tonight during this unspeakable tragedy,” said Governor Abbott. “I have been in contact with Mayor Fulk and DPS Director McCraw as well as other state and local leaders and offered the full support of the State of Texas to local officials to ensure all needed assistance and resources are swiftly deployed, including DPS officers, Texas Rangers, and investigative resources.”

