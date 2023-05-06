LAMBO Crypto Project Launches Community-Driven Meme Token

Singapore, Singapore, May 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAMBO, a new community-driven meme token built on the Ethereum Network, has launched. The project aims to leverage the iconic 'Wen Lambo' meme to reach mass audiences of crypto enthusiasts and grow an innovative and rewarding Web3 ecosystem. The $LAMBO token is inspired by Pepe, a meme token that has reached a market cap of over $1.5 billion, and aims to remind investors of what is possible when they believe and work together towards a common goal.





The Wen Lambo meme is one of the most common phrases in the crypto space, serving as a way of asking if one will be able to gain enough wealth from their crypto investment to buy a Lamborghini. The dream of realizing a Lambo is the main focus of the $LAMBO community. Through hard work and strong communication, the community understands that in this market, a Lambo is really possible.

A Deep Dive into LAMBO

$LAMBO is a fully decentralized, community-powered meme token built on the Ethereum Network as an ERC-20 Token. The contract is renounced, and the blockchain owns the liquidity pool, removing the harm of any tampering from a developer. Taxes are 0%, and everyone who owns $LAMBO tokens shares ownership.

The $LAMBO token was created out of the inspiration of the 'Wen Lambo' meme. Gaining mass popularity over the previous 3 years, the meme completely memes the $LAMBO token making parabolic growth possible. The $LAMBO token achieves success through the spread of its natural meme, and the community supporting the token. By spreading positive and a memeable culture, the $LAMBO token can bring wealth to its holders.

Through the Lambo social channels, a community of crypto holders is able to communicate and form together to spread awareness of the Wen Lambo Meme and the $LAMBO Token. Development updates are clearly communicated with the community, allowing for the token to grow through its many different features. All transactions made are documented and tracked through the Ethereum Blockchain.

The LAMBO Ecosystem

The Lambo NFT Mint will take place and available to $LAMBO token holders of a certain percentage. Through mass marketing initiatives, the Lambo NFT Mints aim to bring added awareness and revenue to the token while strengthening the community through art and demand. The Lambo NFT Farming Pools offer NFT holders a way to earn additional tokens over time. A portion of the revenue generated through the mint is redistributed to the NFT Staking Pools and then given to those who stake. This method of staking, paired with the NFT mint, enhances the community atmosphere and the overall NFT experience.

Owning a $LAMBO NFT can give you even more with real-life rewards. The project will announce more about the ownership program, exact dates, and more in the coming months.

LamboSwap is a simple token exchange platform built-in to the $LAMBO Ecosystem, which allows users to trade their favorite tokens through a very user-friendly platform. With the trust and reputation of the $LAMBO token behind the swap, users know that their funds are safe. Through the Lambo Dashboard, users can view their $LAMBO token balance and its dollar value in real-time, making the trading experience easier and giving them more time to be part of the community.

Token Staking offers holders a method of gaining additional tokens through Liquidity Pool contributions. By supporting the liquidity pool and earning LP tokens through the process, holders can be even closer to the success of the $LAMBO token. Within the $LAMBO Ecosystem, Liquidity Pool staking is offered through a very simple dApp.

Tokenomics

Token name: LAMBO

Token ticker: LAMBO

Token standard: ERC-20

Total supply: 69,000,000,000 LAMBO

Taxes: 0% buy, sell, and transaction fees

The $LAMBO token has a total supply of 69 billion tokens, with no additional tokens to be minted. There are no taxes on buying, selling, or transacting the $LAMBO token. This means that the value of the token is solely determined by market demand and supply, as there are no additional fees or charges that would affect its price.

Furthermore, the $LAMBO token contract is renounced, which means that the development team has relinquished control over the contract, and it is now owned by the blockchain. This ensures that the contract is fully decentralized, and there can be no further modifications to it.

In summary, the $LAMBO token has a simple and transparent tokenomics structure, with no additional fees or taxes, and a fixed total supply. Its contract is fully decentralized and renounced, providing a high level of security and trust for investors.

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.

Website | Twitter | Telegram | UniSwap | DEXTools | CoinMarketCap

###

LAMBO



team@lambocoin.finance

https://lambocoin.finance/



