With support of the Monarchy and Commonwealth of 2.6 billion people in 56 Commonwealth countries, a tribute song to HM King Charles lll has been released internationally.

TORONTO, May 6, 2023 /CNW/ - KING OF THE COMMONWEALTH/ JUST YOU WAIT AND SEE was composed for a very special dedication to His Majesty on his Coronation Day by Canadian singer/ songwriter Leesa Kaczmarzyk.

The lyrics of the song welcome the new Modern King with references to His late parents, HM Queen Elizabeth ll ('Red Rose of England') and Prince Philip, born Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark ('White Rose of Greece') respectively.

The lyrics highlight the Commonwealth Charter (commonwealthcharter.com) emphasizing human rights, ecology and climate change and the 'power and influence' that the Modern King possesses to utilize new technology and blockchain software ('hive') to gather comprehensive data for comprehensive solutions worldwide.

Vera Lynn's White Cliffs of Dover musical interpretation adds touches of further sentiment meant as a golden lyrical ribbon to bind past, present and future.

Canadian singer songwriter Leesa Kaczmarzyk is a true Monarchist and Royalist encouraging all to become active members of the Monarchist League internationally.

With special thanks to Canadian Paul Gogo for keyboards/melotron introduction and music interpretation and grateful appreciation to Major (retd) Michael Rehill of Canada for support and direction of this special project.

Recorded and engineered at Halo Studios in Hamilton, Ontario Canada.

Please support the artist by purchasing the song!

kingofthecommonwealthjustyouwaitandsee.bandzoogle.com

God Save the King!

Long Live the King!

SOURCE Leesa Kaczmarzyk