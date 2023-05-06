Vietnamese President attends King Charles III's coronation

LONDON - Vietnamese President Võ Văn Thưởng was one of 100 heads of state who attended the coronation ceremony at the invitation of the UK Royal Family.

Earlier, the President met with King Charles III.

President Thưởng warmly congratulated the King, British Royal Family and people. He expressed his hope that the King and Royal Family would continue to actively support multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

King Charles III affirmed that the British Royal Family and the King personally always paid attention to and support the renewal and development of Việt Nam as well as the Việt Nam - UK strategic partnership.

At a meeting with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister said that the potential for cooperation between the two countries was very huge and wished to expand cooperation with Việt Nam in various fields. VNA