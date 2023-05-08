2-(Bromomethyl)-naphthalene Market Size is growing at a CAGR of 6.99% during the forecasted period from 2023 to 2030

The 2-(Bromomethyl)-naphthalene Market Size is expected to grow from USD 2.00 Mn in 2022 to USD 3.00 Mn by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.99% during the forecast period.

Global 2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene Market Overview

2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene, also known as 2-naphthylmethyl bromide, is a chemical compound with the formula C<sub>11</sub>H<sub>9</sub>Br. It is a colourless to pale yellow liquid and is primarily used as an intermediate in the synthesis of various organic compounds. The compound can be prepared by the bromination of naphthalene followed by the reaction with hydrogen bromide.

2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene finds application in a wide range of industries, including pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and polymers. In the pharmaceutical industry, it is used as a starting material for the synthesis of various drugs such as anti-cancer agents, anti-inflammatory drugs, and anti-viral agents. In the agrochemical industry, it is used as an intermediate for the synthesis of various pesticides and herbicides. In the polymer industry, it is used as a comonomer in the production of various copolymers. The market price of 2-(bromomethyl)naphthalene is influenced by various factors such as supply and demand dynamics, raw material prices, and regulatory factors.

Market Segment and Regional Analysis

The 2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene market can be segmented based on the purity level of the compound. Two common types of 2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene are:

Above 98% Purity: This type of 2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene is highly pure, with a purity level of over 98%. It is often used in the production of high-performance materials, such as polymers and agrochemicals, where purity is critical for the performance of the end-use products.

Above 95% Purity: This type of 2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene has a purity level of over 95%. It is often used in the production of pharmaceutical intermediates and specialty chemicals, where a high degree of purity is necessary for safety and efficacy. The choice of purity level would depend on the specific application and requirements of the end-use product. The demand for both types of 2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for its end-use products and the trend towards sustainable and eco-friendly chemicals.

2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene is a versatile compound with a wide range of applications in various industries. Some of the common applications of 2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene are:

Pharmaceutical Intermediates: 2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene is an important intermediate in the synthesis of various pharmaceuticals, including anti-inflammatory drugs and anti-cancer drugs. It is used in the production of biologically active molecules, where its chemical reactivity and functional groups are important for the synthesis of complex molecules.

Chemical Industry: 2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene is also used as a starting material in the production of other chemicals such as agrochemicals, polymers, and dyes. It is a key intermediate in the production of green chemicals and bio-based materials, where its chemical properties make it an important building block for the production of sustainable and eco-friendly products.

Overall, the demand for 2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for its end-use products and the trend towards sustainable and eco-friendly chemicals.

The 2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene market is a global market, with its demand and supply spread across various regions. North America is one of the major regions for the 2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene market, with the United States being the largest consumer of the compound in the region. The demand for 2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene is expected to grow in North America due to the increasing demand for its end-use products and the trend towards sustainable and eco-friendly chemicals.Europe is another significant region for the 2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene market, with the United Kingdom, France, and Germany being the major consumers of the compound in the region. The market is expected to grow in Europe due to the increasing demand for green chemicals and bio-based materials.Overall, the demand for 2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene is expected to grow globally, with emerging economies in Asia-Pacific and Latin America also expected to contribute to the growth of the market.

Prominent Key Players of the 2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene Market

The 2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene market has several prominent key players. Xingsheng Technology is one of the leading producers of the compound, with a focus on sustainable and eco-friendly chemicals. Wujin Minghuang Chemical is another major player in the market, with a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. Norna Chemical is a leading producer of fine chemicals, including 2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene, with a focus on high-quality products and services. Kunshan Nanfu Chemical is also a key player in the market, with a strong presence in the production and distribution of specialty chemicals. These key players are expected to contribute significantly to the growth and development of the 2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene market.

Key Market Segments Table: 2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene Market

Based on types, the 2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene market is primarily split into:

• above 98% Purity

• above 95% Purity

Based on applications, the 2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene market covers:

• Pharmaceutical Intermediates

• Chemical Industry

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historical data and forecast of the following regions are covered:

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• UK

• France

• Germany

• Netherlands

• Norway

• Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

• Latin America

• Middle East

• Africa

Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic could impact the 2-(bromomethyl)naphthalene market through supply chain disruptions, fluctuations in demand and pricing, and regulatory changes. The conflict could lead to a volatile pricing environment and supply chain disruptions due to potential disruptions to the supply of raw materials. The pandemic could lead to shortages of raw materials and fluctuations in demand depending on the applications of 2-(bromomethyl)naphthalene. Regulatory changes such as safety protocols and travel restrictions could impact the production, distribution, and transportation of the compound. The extent of the impact would depend on various factors such as the duration and scale of the events and the geographical region.

Key Drivers & barriers in the 2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene Market

Key drivers for the 2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene market include its wide range of applications in industries such as pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and polymers. The demand for 2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for these end-use products. Additionally, the growing focus on sustainable and eco-friendly products could lead to increased demand for 2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene, as it is an important intermediate in the production of green chemicals.

However, there are also some barriers to the growth of the market, including the availability of raw materials, which are primarily derived from naphthalene, a fossil fuel-derived chemical. Environmental regulations could also impact the market, as the production and use of 2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene could be affected by restrictions on the use of certain chemicals. Additionally, the high cost of production and volatile pricing could also pose challenges to the growth of the market.

Following is the list of TOC for the 2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene Market:

• Report Overview

• Study Scope and Definition

• Research Methodology

• Key Market Segments

• Players Included: Revenue from 2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene

• Market Analysis by Type

• Market by Application

• Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy

• Trends in the global 2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene market and its future prospects

• Global 2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene Market Players Profiles

• Artificial Solutions Company Profile

• Global 2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene Production Capacity Market Share by Market Players

• Market share for 2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene in the world, by market players

• Global 2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene Production Forecast by Regions

• Global 2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene Marketing Channel, Distributors, Customers and Supply Chain

• Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

• Disclaimer

