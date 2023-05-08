Middle Tennessee State University Graduate, Lyn’Nikka Vance, Overcomes Obstacles to Achieve Academic & Athletic Success
Breaking Barriers and Defying Odds: Lyn'Nikka Vance's Inspiring Journey to Success in Higher Education and Sports
Just keep swimming, anything is possible if you put your mind to it”MURFREESBORO, TENNESSEE , UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Middle Tennessee State University is pleased to announce the many achievements of one of its very own, Lyn'Nikka Vance. Lyn’Nikka Vance, is a shining star who has demonstrated academic excellence and remarkable perseverance throughout her college journey. On May 6, 2023, Lyn’Nikka graduated and received her bachelor's degree in criminal justice, with the honor of being on the Dean's List. Her hard work and dedication have been recognized in the classroom, on the track, and within the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
— Lyn'Nikka Vance
Despite facing numerous obstacles, Lyn’Nikka has continued to remain focused on her goals, showcasing a remarkable resilience and determination that is truly inspiring. As a student-athlete, she has excelled in her field, setting records and winning championships. As a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., she has been a valuable asset to her sisterhood, demonstrating a strong commitment to community service and leadership.
Lyn’Nikka believes that anything is possible with hard work and dedication, and she has been a true inspiration to others through her unwavering commitment to success. Her favorite quote, "Just keep swimming," speaks to her indomitable spirit and her ability to overcome any obstacle that comes her way.
As she looks to the future, Lyn’Nikka is determined to continue to inspire others and make a positive impact on the world. She plans to pursue a master's degree and continue to excel in her field, leaving a lasting legacy for those who will follow in her footsteps.
Lyn’Nikka's family, including her proud parents Jeffrey and Jeanne Vance and her sisters and brother Wanikka, Janikka, Shanikka, Tranikka, and Leroy Vance, are thrilled to celebrate her accomplishments and all that she has achieved. They look forward to seeing all the great things that Lyn’Nikka will accomplish in the future.
Lyn’Nikka Vance is a true role model and an inspiration to us all. We wish her all the best as she embarks on this exciting new chapter in her life.
About Middle Tennessee State University
Middle Tennessee State University is a comprehensive public university located in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The university offers over 300 undergraduate and graduate degree programs across eight colleges and schools, providing students with a wide range of academic and personal growth opportunities.
