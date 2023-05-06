QUEBEC CITY, May 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable J. Michel Doyon, Lieutenant Governor of Québec, and his wife, Ms. Pauline Théberge, would like to mark the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.

His Majesty was officially crowned during an official ceremony at Westminster Abbey. Having assumed his duties as King following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle last September, the King, in accordance with tradition, was officially crowned following a period of mourning traditionally required between the death of a monarch and the accession of a new sovereign.

His Majesty King Charles III is now crowned as the Sovereign of the United Kingdom, Scotland and Northern Ireland and becomes the Sovereign of fourteen Commonwealth states, including Canada.

Born Charles Philip Arthur George, His Majesty was the longest-serving Crown Prince before taking the throne. At the age of three, he became Crown Prince following his mother's accession to the throne in 1952. He was made Prince of Wales at the age of 20, a title he would hold for nearly half a century. Married in 1981 to Diana Spencer, he has two sons, His Royal Highness Prince William, Prince of Wales since 2022 and Duke of Cambridge, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

His Majesty was also crowned at the same time as his wife Queen Consort Camilla, née Shand, whom he married in 2005.

"During his years as Crown Prince, His Majesty has demonstrated commitment, duty and devotion to his country, but also to the Commonwealth and to Canada. During his time as Prince of Wales, His Majesty made 18 official visits to Canada. Canadians across the country now wish him a long and challenging reign with the same sense of duty for which his family are renowned."

