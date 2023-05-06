Recovery Unplugged Treatment Centers Launches New Program for Co-Occurring Trauma and Substance Use Disorder

Recovery Unplugged Treatment Centers is pleased and excited to announce a new program for the millions of Americans struggling with trauma and addiction.

Developed in accordance with the organization's philosophy of treating the whole individual and helping them build a fulfilling life in recovery, the program provides comprehensive treatment for the medical and lifestyle impact of substance abuse while also addressing the related trauma through a personalized course of behavioral therapy.

The Recovery Unplugged trauma track is offered through our residential treatment program in Austin, TX. Care includes group therapy and individualized counseling from Master's-level clinicians; 24-hour medical provider access for medication management; supplemental therapies such as meditation, cognitive-behavioral therapy, and mindfulness exercises; and personalized case management services. The program also offers access to Recovery Unplugged's robust and extensive alumni community and events.

Key themes include boundaries and communication; grief, trauma, and loss; and shame and vulnerability. Treatment lasts an average of three weeks and is covered by most major insurances. The program launched on May 1st and is open to individuals throughout the country.

In a time when post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) affects over six percent of the American population and over 46 million Americans struggle with substance use disorder, addressing the overlap between these two conditions has never been more urgent. "Frequently individuals who come to treatment for addiction don't realize that trauma has been a significant factor driving their use, says Joseph Gorordo, LCDC, Senior Vice-President, Austin Operations and Outreach. "Our goal is to help them identify the relationship between their trauma and substance abuse in order to heal both and give them the best opportunity possible at changing their lives."

For more information about the Recovery Unplugged Trauma program, visit RecoveryUnplugged.com.

About Recovery Unplugged

Recovery Unplugged is a licensed and accredited treatment provider that uses a music-assisted approach to help clients heal from substance use disorder. Combining traditional elements of care, such as medical detoxification, behavioral rehab, and medication-assisted treatment, with innovative music-focused practices, Recovery Unplugged is the only addiction care provider to fully integrate music into every aspect of our treatment model.

With locations in Fort Lauderdale and Lake Worth, FL; Austin, TX, Brentwood, TN; Annandale, VA; and Merchantville, NJ, Recovery Unplugged offers all levels of treatment, including inpatient, outpatient, and online rehab options. Recovery Unplugged is accredited by the Joint Commission on the Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO) and is in-network with most major insurance providers.

