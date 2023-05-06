Prime Minister welcomes Chairman of Japan-Việt Nam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance

VIETNAM, May 6 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính welcomed Chairman of the Japan - Việt Nam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance Nikai Toshihiro, its leadership, parliamentarians and leaders of Japanese localities who are on a visit to Việt Nam on the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties this year.

At a reception for the Japanese guests in Hà Nội on Friday, PM Chính affirmed that Việt Nam was determined to build an independent and self-reliant economy that actively integrates into the world, with priority given to three strategic breakthroughs, namely institutional reform, infrastructure construction and improvement, and enhancing the quality of human resources.

He suggested Toshihiro prompt the Japanese Government to continue providing new-generation ODA for Việt Nam in strategic infrastructure construction, and wished that Japanese investors would increase their investment in Việt Nam in the spirit of getting mutual benefits, sharing risks and harmonising interests.

The PM proposed Japan assist Việt Nam in increasing the value chain of agricultural products through investment and technology transfer, seed selection and processing, preservation; promoting the import of Vietnamese agricultural products, opening the market for fruits such as green-skin pomelo in Japan.

Toshihiro, for his part, said his visit would contribute to promoting economic, agricultural, labour cooperation and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

Agreeing with Toshihiro and his delegation’s idea to boost educational tourism, PM Chính suggested the guest urge the Japanese Government to soon announce a fund to support educational tourism for Vietnamese students.

The host and guest agreed to further comprehensively enhance bilateral exchanges and cooperation, especially between the two legislatures, parliamentarians and people. They also vowed to continue reinforcing economic, trade, investment and tourism cooperation, locality-to-locality and people-to-people exchanges, particularly between young generations, as well as work closely together at multilateral forums, and on global and regional issues of shared concern.

Receiving the Japanese delegation in the afternoon of the same day, Trương Thị Mai, Politburo member, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Chairwoman of its Organisation Commission and Chairwoman of the Việt Nam-Japan Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, affirmed that the Vietnamese National Assembly would continue working closely with the National Diet of Japan to fine-tune laws, create a favourable environment for businesses of both countries to enhance economic, trade, and investment relations in a manner commensurate with the good political relationship, as directed by leaders of the two countries.

Mai wished that Japan would continue supporting the increase of exchanges between legislators of the two countries, encourage Japanese firms to invest more in Việt Nam, especially in new areas such as green economy, digital transformation, climate change adaptation, and environmental protection.

In addition, she urged active exchanges and cooperation between localities in important areas of mutual interest such as trade, tourism, labour, high technology, agriculture and fisheries, especially through direct investment, thereby bringing benefits to the people of both nations.

The official also welcomed the organisation of festivals in both countries to enhance mutual understanding and solidarity between the people of Việt Nam and Japan.

Toshihiro expected that effective and practical activities would be held to enhance cooperation in many fields, especially in culture, tourism, agriculture, commerce and investment.

In the near future, the two countries should step up people-to-people exchange activities, especially among young generations, thereby contributing to developing their friendly cooperation, he said.

Following the reception, the host and guests planted Japan’s Oga lotus seeds in Việt Nam, demonstrating the desire to further strengthen the friendship and cooperation between the two countries. — VNA/VNS