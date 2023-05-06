Submit Release
News Search

There were 710 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,821 in the last 365 days.

Villar joins life-changing medical mission

PHILIPPINES, May 6 - Press Release
May 6, 2023

Villar joins life-changing medical mission

NOTING that cleft lip and palate remain to be a common birth defect in the Philippines, affecting one (1) in every 1,000 children, Sen. Cynthia Villar hailed a medical mission to address this concern.

She specifically acknowledged the 'Operation Restore Hope' on its 30th anniversary of bringing this life-changing medical mission to underprivileged children with these deformities.

"The condition can have a significant impact on a child's ability to eat, speak, hear, and socialize normally, leading to low self-esteem and social isolation. That's why this medical mission, which provides free lip and cleft palate surgeries to underprivileged children, is so important," related the senator.

This surgery to repair cleft lip and palate, Villar said, can significantly improve a child's quality of life and self-esteem.

"It can restore normal function and achieve a more normal appearance with minimal scarring. By providing these surgeries for free, we are giving hope and transforming lives," she emphasized.

Through her Villar SIPAG Foundation, the senator joined Ben Mead, founder of Mead Foundation, who brought the "Operation Restore Hope Australia" medical mission, in her home city of Las Piñas.

She also showed appreciation to the Las Piñas City Medical Center for their invaluable partnership in providing the venue and support of its medical practitioners and workers in this mission- the "Libreng Operasyon Para Sa Bingot."

"Let us all strive to make a positive difference in the lives of these children," she added.

Villar, lumahok sa life-changing medical mission

Sa pahayag na karaniwang birth defect ang 'cleft lip at palate' sa Pilipinas kung saan apektado ang isa sa kada 1,000 bata, pinuri ni Sen. Cynthia Villar ang isang medical mission para tugunan ito.

Partikular na tinukoy niya ang 'Operation Restore Hope' na nagdiriwang ng kanilang 30th anibersaryo sa paghahatid ng 'life-changing medical mission' sa mga kapus-palad nating mga batang may ganitong kapansanan.

"The condition can have a significant impact on a child's ability to eat, speak, hear, and socialize normally, leading to low self-esteem and social isolation. That's why this medical mission, which provides free lip and cleft palate surgeries to underprivileged children, is so important," ayon kay Villar.

Ang operasyon para ayusin ang cleft lip at palate, ani Villar, ay malaking tulong na iangat ang kalidad ng buhay ng may ganitong kapansanan.

"It can restore normal function and achieve a more normal appearance with minimal scarring. By providing these surgeries for free, we are giving hope and transforming lives," gift niya.

Sa pamamagitan ng kanyang Villar SIPAG Foundation, nakiisa ang senador kay Ben Mead, founder ng Mead Foundation na nagdala ng "Operation Restore Hope Australia" medical mission sa Las Piñas.

Ikinagalak din niya ang Las Piñas City Medical Center sa sa pagsuporta ng kanilang medical practitioners at iba pang tauhan sa misyong ito-"Libreng Operasyon Para Sa Bingot."

"Let us all strive to make a positive difference in the lives of these children'" dagdag pa niya.

You just read:

Villar joins life-changing medical mission

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more