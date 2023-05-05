Senate Bill 690 Printer's Number 714

PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 714

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

690

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY YAW, BARTOLOTTA, HUTCHINSON, BAKER, MARTIN,

LAUGHLIN, ROTHMAN, BREWSTER AND DUSH, MAY 5, 2023

REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, MAY 5, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of November 26, 1978 (P.L.1375, No.325),

entitled "An act providing for the regulation and safety of

dams and reservoirs, water obstructions and encroachments;

consolidating and clarifying the programs of the Department

of Environmental Resources and Navigation Commission for the

Delaware River; establishing penalties and repealing certain

acts," providing for county conservation district stream

reconstruction emergency permit authorizations.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of November 26, 1978 (P.L.1375, No.325),

known as the Dam Safety and Encroachments Act, is amended by

adding a section to read:

Section 17.1. County conservation district stream

reconstruction emergency permit authorizations.

(a) A county conservation district with an approved

delegation agreement in accordance with sections 6 and 17 and

sections 9(11) and 11(2) of the act of May 15, 1945 (P.L.547,

No.217), known as the "Conservation District Law," to administer

certain activities under 25 Pa. Code Ch. 105 (relating to dam

safety and waterway management), may request an amendment to the

