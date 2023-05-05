Senate Bill 690 Printer's Number 714
PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 714
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
690
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY YAW, BARTOLOTTA, HUTCHINSON, BAKER, MARTIN,
LAUGHLIN, ROTHMAN, BREWSTER AND DUSH, MAY 5, 2023
REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, MAY 5, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of November 26, 1978 (P.L.1375, No.325),
entitled "An act providing for the regulation and safety of
dams and reservoirs, water obstructions and encroachments;
consolidating and clarifying the programs of the Department
of Environmental Resources and Navigation Commission for the
Delaware River; establishing penalties and repealing certain
acts," providing for county conservation district stream
reconstruction emergency permit authorizations.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of November 26, 1978 (P.L.1375, No.325),
known as the Dam Safety and Encroachments Act, is amended by
adding a section to read:
Section 17.1. County conservation district stream
reconstruction emergency permit authorizations.
(a) A county conservation district with an approved
delegation agreement in accordance with sections 6 and 17 and
sections 9(11) and 11(2) of the act of May 15, 1945 (P.L.547,
No.217), known as the "Conservation District Law," to administer
certain activities under 25 Pa. Code Ch. 105 (relating to dam
safety and waterway management), may request an amendment to the
