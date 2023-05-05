Senate Bill 691 Printer's Number 715

PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - Environmental [Protection] Services and Pennsylvania Fish and

Boat Commission shall continue to exercise the rights, powers

and duties thereof, provided that the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat

Commission may, by regulation, with the concurrence of the

Department of Environmental [Protection] Services, adjust the

amount of the royalty payments per ton or cubic foot of usable

and/or merchantable sand and/or gravel.

Section 504. Energy programs.

(a) Building Energy Conservation Act.--The Department of

Environmental [Protection] Services has the powers and duties

previously vested in the Governor's Energy Council by the act of

December 15, 1980 (P.L.1203, No.222), known as the Building

Energy Conservation Act.

(b) Energy Conservation and Assistance Act.--The Department

of Environmental [Protection] Services has the powers and duties

previously vested in the Governor's Energy Council by the act of

July 10, 1986 (P.L.1398, No.122), known as the Energy

Conservation and Assistance Act.

(c) Alternative fuels.--The Department of Environmental

[Protection] Services has the powers and duties previously

vested in the Pennsylvania Energy Office by 75 Pa.C.S. Ch. 72

(relating to alternative fuels).

(d) Other powers and duties transferred.--Any reference to

the Pennsylvania Energy Office in any other act shall be

interpreted to mean the Department of Environmental [Protection]

Services, and any such powers and duties in such acts and other

functions currently performed or administered by the

Pennsylvania Energy Office are hereby transferred to the

Department of Environmental [Protection] Services.

Section 507. Transfer of funds.

20230SB0691PN0715 - 3 -

