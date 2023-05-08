Palmer Earl's Solo Exhibition "Illuminations" Opens June 3 at Gallery 825, Los Angeles
Earl’s paintings explore the original source of social constructs that put and keep women in the position they occupy today.
She seeks to identify the way gender has been conceived and thereby undermine the social constructions of women as weaker and less significant than the male of the species”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Palmer Earl’s solo exhibition “Illuminations” opens June 3, 2023 at Gallery 825, located at 825 N. La Cienega Blvd., Los Angeles. An opening reception is planned from 10 am to 5 PM on June 3rd. The show is on view from June 3 to June 30, 2023.
— Betty Ann Brown: Art and Cake, July 2020
Los Angeles artist Palmer Earl is inspired by ancient artifacts, scriptures and texts that recount a time when women were equally respected and admired for their unique contributions. As an artist, woman and mother, Earl is drawn to look at how and why the social stature of women has changed across the ages. Her paintings shed light on contemporary patriarchy by looking at its roots as she reimagines how different our worldviews could be. Earl visually interprets specific stories or incidents that helped shape our social trajectory. These works celebrate feminine power and beauty: a reminder of how women were once viewed.
In her extensive research of major social influences such as religion, mythology and the written word, Earl found that as early as 10,000 BCE the perceived worth of females had begun to wane. With “Illuminations”, the artist imagines how medieval manuscript paintings would have looked if the western world had continued to worship male and female Gods instead of adopting the purely male dominated Abrahamic religions.
Using saturated colors, floral motifs and flashes of gold leaf, Earl references the Medieval illuminated manuscripts she was introduced to in Florence, Italy years ago. Symbolic elements such as the moon, eggs, trees or serpents proliferate across the canvases, referencing the origins of life, nature and fundamental human cycles: some entwined in the decorative filigree, others dominating the image-all telling a story of the divine feminine.
Taking her cue from the originals, she uses her imagery to narrate concept: at once questioning existing mythology and history while framing modern-day definitions of femininity. The past several decades has seen increased agency for women in many cultures, yet gender equity remains elusive even in first world societies. The age of “#MeToo” and hijab burning has also seen women’s body autonomy and reproductive choices becoming more limited while access to power, authority and opportunity have plateaued.
Earl’s works suggest it could be a more egalitarian world where women are held in high regard and celebrated for their unique contributions to society. According to historian and author Carol P. Christ, "We find in the Goddess a compelling image of female power, a vision of the deep connection of all beings in the web of life, and a call to create peace on earth." With a better understanding of our path, Earl seeks to make sense of where women are today and where they may be in the future.
Palmer Earl (born 1979, New York City) is a painter who lives and works in Los Angeles. She received her BFA from School of Visual Arts. Her subject matter mines the ancient origins of modern-day patriarchy, drawing on her own experience as a woman of today. She has exhibited in New York and Los Angeles including: Museum of Art and History in Lancaster, Torrance Art Museum, Melissa Morgan Fine Art in Palm Desert, Shockboxx Gallery in Hermosa Beach and Ceres Gallery in New York. Her work has recently been reviewed in Art and Cake and she is having a solo exhibit at gallery 825 in June. Palmer is a member of Woman Painter’s West and the Los Angeles Art Association. palmerearl.com @palmerearl_art
Gallery 825 is the exhibition arm of the
Los Angeles Art Association. Purchased in 1958, the gallery, which is located in the heart of Los Angeles at 825 North La Cienega Boulevard, provides LAAA artists with a professional venue in which to show their work.
