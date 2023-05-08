Palmer Earl's Solo Exhibition "Illuminations" Opens June 3 at Gallery 825, Los Angeles

Detail: Snake Mother, Acrylic and metal leaf on canvas, 48”x36” Waxing, Full and Waning Moon Acrylic gouache and metal leaf on paper 8”x6” Shoebox Arts Logo

Earl’s paintings explore the original source of social constructs that put and keep women in the position they occupy today.

She seeks to identify the way gender has been conceived and thereby undermine the social constructions of women as weaker and less significant than the male of the species” — Betty Ann Brown: Art and Cake, July 2020