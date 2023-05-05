2023-24 Climate Change Fund projects announced

CANADA, May 5 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – The provincial government today released a list of projects selected for support under the Climate Change Fund as part of the $47 million committed through the 2023-24 provincial budget.

“Our government is continuing to be a part of the climate change solution by investing in projects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, prepare for the impact of climate change and foster educational opportunities,” said Environment and Climate Change Minister Gary Crossman.

Seventy-three projects have been approved for the fiscal year. Although the estimated cost for these projects is $57 million, the department expects under-expenditures over the course of the year will permit the projects to be accomplished for the $47 million budgeted.

Highlights of some the supported project areas include:

$23.3 million towards clean energy and energy efficiency initiatives in the province;

$10.6 million towards transportation such as increasing the number of electric vehicles on the road and associated charging infrastructure;

$1.5 million to support climate-smart agriculture and waste;

$14 million towards resilient infrastructure that can withstand future climate events;

$1.7 million to support climate preparedness and resiliency;

$2.1 million towards nature-based solutions and biodiversity;

$2.2 million to encourage economic opportunities in the low-carbon economy;

$1 million to increase climate change education through training and programming.

“In September of 2022, the new climate change action plan, Our Pathway Towards Decarbonization and Climate Resilience, was released, which includes 30 measurable actions to achieve New Brunswick’s greenhouse gas reduction targets, and ensure that communities, infrastructure, and natural resources are more resilient to climate change.” said Crossman. “Our government remains committed to addressing this issue head-on. Many of these investments will help us make progress on items in the action plan.”

A complete list of projects is available online.

