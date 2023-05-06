Submit Release
HDOT leadership team finalized

May 5, 2023

HONOLULU – Following the Senate confirmation of Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) Director Ed Sniffen on April 28, 2023, HDOT announces its leadership team and priorities through 2026.

In addition to Director Sniffen, the HDOT leadership team includes Deputy Director for Administration Tammy Lee, Esq., Deputy Director for Harbors Dre Kalili, and Deputy Director for Highways Robin Shishido. Ford Fuchigami will serve as Deputy Director for Airports due to Governor Josh Green, M.D. nominating the former Deputy Director, James Kunane Tokioka, to lead the Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism.

HDOT priorities for the Green Administration are improving safety, preservation and resilience of the transportation system, supporting housing with infrastructure improvements, increasing energy and food security, climate adaptation, cost of living and economy, and sustainability of transportation funding. More information on HDOT’s goals and priorities can be found here and here.

