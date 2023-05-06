Submit Release
News Search

There were 787 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,782 in the last 365 days.

Broadband in Idaho WebinarMay09

StartMay 9, 2023 11:00 AM MTEndMay 9, 2023 12:00 PM MT

Idaho Labor is hosting a webinar discussing the impact of broadband on Idaho’s labor market.

The webinar will focus on broadband’s impact on Idaho’s labor market – including how many Idahoans work in the industry, how much they are paid, the number of Idaho companies that install broadband, and the impact of broadband jobs on Idaho’s economy.

South Central Idaho labor economist Seth Harrington will present on the topic. The webinar is scheduled to take place May 9 from 11 a.m. to noon (MDT) over Zoom.

Register for the event here.

You just read:

Broadband in Idaho WebinarMay09

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more