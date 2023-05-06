Broadband in Idaho WebinarMay09

Idaho Labor is hosting a webinar discussing the impact of broadband on Idaho’s labor market.

The webinar will focus on broadband’s impact on Idaho’s labor market – including how many Idahoans work in the industry, how much they are paid, the number of Idaho companies that install broadband, and the impact of broadband jobs on Idaho’s economy.

South Central Idaho labor economist Seth Harrington will present on the topic. The webinar is scheduled to take place May 9 from 11 a.m. to noon (MDT) over Zoom.

Register for the event here.