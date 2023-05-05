Apex Chiropractic Dubbed Among the Best Houston Chiropractic Offices by Houston Chronicle

Apex Chiropractic is a leading Houston chiropractic practice helmed by Dr. Kevin Wafer. Apex Chiropractic has been named among the top Houston chiropractic offices by the Houston Chronicle. Confident in its loyal customer base and unrivaled expertise, Apex Chiropractic looks forward to the outcome of the Houston Chronicle's "Best of the Best" competition.

The impeccable service provided by the premier Houston chiropractor Apex Chiropractic has earned the clinic a slot in the Top 5 of the “Best of the Best” competition hosted by the Houston Chronicle.

Apex Chiropractic is one the highest rated chiropractic offices in Houston and Dr. Wafer, the company’s founder and lead chiropractor, is a multi-award-winning professional with a variety of accolades under his belt.

The clinic recently rebranded into Apex Chiropractic – a name that reflects its rapid growth and commitment to providing comprehensive chiropractic services to its patients. At Apex, Dr. Wafer and his team treat conditions such as neck pain, lower back pain, headaches, sciatica, poor posture, spinal stenosis, and various other musculoskeletal problems.

This year, the Houston Chronicle will again host its annual “Best of the Best” competition. As a premier Houston-based chiropractor, Apex Chiropractic will participate in this prestigious contest for the first time since Dr. Wafer took ownership in January 2023.

As stated by the Houston Chronicle’s spokesperson, the criteria for choosing the companies that are eligible to enter the “Best of the Best” competition revolves around the quality of service, transparency, and affordability:

“We check customer reviews, history, complaints, ratings, satisfaction, trust, cost, and their general excellence,” said the Houston Chronicle’s spokesperson.

Apex Chiropractic wishes to inform its patients that voting for the “Best of the Best 2023” competition starts on the 15th of May. Patients of Apex Chiropractic may cast their votes daily until the 30th of May.

More information about Apex Chiropractic is available on the company’s official website.

