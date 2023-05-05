Submit Release
News Search

There were 808 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,848 in the last 365 days.

Apex Chiropractic Dubbed Among the Best Houston Chiropractic Offices by Houston Chronicle

Apex Chiropractic is a leading Houston chiropractic practice helmed by Dr. Kevin Wafer. Apex Chiropractic has been named among the top Houston chiropractic offices by the Houston Chronicle. Confident in its loyal customer base and unrivaled expertise, Apex Chiropractic looks forward to the outcome of the Houston Chronicle's "Best of the Best" competition.

The impeccable service provided by the premier Houston chiropractor Apex Chiropractic has earned the clinic a slot in the Top 5 of the  “Best of the Best” competition hosted by the Houston Chronicle. 

Apex Chiropractic is one the highest rated chiropractic offices in Houston and Dr. Wafer, the company’s founder and lead chiropractor, is a multi-award-winning professional with a variety of accolades under his belt. 

The clinic recently rebranded into Apex Chiropractic – a name that reflects its rapid growth and commitment to providing comprehensive chiropractic services to its patients. At Apex, Dr. Wafer and his team treat conditions such as neck pain, lower back pain, headaches, sciatica, poor posture, spinal stenosis, and various other musculoskeletal problems. 

This year, the Houston Chronicle will again host its annual “Best of the Best” competition. As a premier Houston-based chiropractor, Apex Chiropractic will participate in this prestigious contest for the first time since Dr. Wafer took ownership in January 2023.  

As stated by the Houston Chronicle’s spokesperson, the criteria for choosing the companies that are eligible to enter the “Best of the Best” competition revolves around the quality of service, transparency, and affordability:

“We check customer reviews, history, complaints, ratings, satisfaction, trust, cost, and their general excellence,” said the Houston Chronicle’s spokesperson. 

Apex Chiropractic wishes to inform its patients that voting for the “Best of the Best 2023” competition starts on the 15th of May. Patients of Apex Chiropractic may cast their votes daily until the 30th of May. 

More information about Apex Chiropractic is available on the company’s official website.

Media Contact
Company Name:

Apex Chiropractic


Contact Person:

Dr. Kevin Wafer


Email:Send Email
Phone:

281-752-7388


Address:

14811 St Mary's Ln Suite 155


City:

Houston


State:

TX 77079


Country:

United States


Website:https://www.apexchirohouston.com/

You just read:

Apex Chiropractic Dubbed Among the Best Houston Chiropractic Offices by Houston Chronicle

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more