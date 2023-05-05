DFW Limo Service Launches Wedding Package

/EIN News/ -- Carrollton, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carrollton, Texas -

DFW Limo Service, a luxury transportation company based in Carrollton TX, is happy to announce their new Wedding Package for the Dallas City area, which is made up of transportation services for the bride, groom, and attendees of the wedding party. Dallas is often chosen as a place for holding a wedding since the city offers many choices of indoor venues, as well as beautiful outdoor locations to the wedding ceremony and reception.

Suleman Moosa, owner of DFW Limo Service, says, “Your wedding day is when you are the focus of all attention, which is why it is essential to have luxury transportation to the church and then to the wedding party. Our new Wedding Package ensures that the bride, groom, and important guests are all transported in style during this very important occasion. We have a fleet of various kinds of vehicle, limousines, and wedding limos. You can check out the quality of our services if you find us on Yelp. We take pride in our well-equipped and clean vehicles. Our fleet of luxury vehicles is constantly maintained and serviced to ensure that your experience is nothing short of luxurious.”

They assure clients that all of their vehicles have been outfitted with all of the amenities that will make the clients’ wedding day perfect. Their limousines have plush seating, spacious interiors, and various features that ensure comfort. In addition, they always ensure that they are up-to-date on the latest developments in the transportation industry, ensuring that their staff and chauffeurs undergo continuous improvement training.

Suleman Moosa says, “When you’re planning the event, it’s important to include all of the details of your itinerary, with everything from arrival times to departure times. Make sure that everyone on the guest list is aware of the itinerary and has their own copy of it. For any other detail regarding the event setup, we have an outstanding well-informed support team that can give you insights, making sure you touch every crucial point. So if you’re looking for a luxurious and stress-free wedding transportation solution, look no further than DFW Limo Service. We’ll take care of everything, so you can relax and enjoy your special day. You can book here.”

DFW Limo Service has a fleet of different kinds of limousines and vehicles to allow clients to find the kind of transportation that they are looking for. These include the: Cadillac XTS, Mercedes Benz S550, Lincoln MKT, Chevrolet Suburban, Cadillac Escalade, Chrysler 300 Stretch Limo, Cadillas Escalade Limo, Mercedes Sprinter Limo, and Mercedes Sprinter Van.

Founded in 2006, DFW Limo Service specializes in luxury transportation services offering point to point, corporate, and hourly service as directed. They have made it their mission to offer affordable, professional, and quality luxury transportation.

They provide their luxury transportation services for the Dallas-Fort Worth Metropolitan Area, offering airport transportation, group transportation, and for any occasion or event where transportation is required for up to 14 passengers per vehicle. Their service area includes: Addison, Allen, Arlington, Burleson, Carrollton, Collin, Dallas County, Dallas, Denton County, Denton, Ellis County, Euless, Flower Mound, Fort Worth, Frisco, Grand Prairie, Grapevine, Greenville, Highland Park, Hunt, Irving, Johnson, Kaufman County, Keller, Lancaster, Lewisville, Mansfield, McKinney, Mesquite, Newark, Parker County, Plano, Prosper, Richardson, Roanoke, Rockwall County, Rockwall, Savannah, Tarrant County, Waxahachie, and Wise County.

Suleman Moosa says, “Why is our service so reliable? Not only are we committed to ensuring the best experience for our customers, but we’ve accumulated a strong foundation of repeat clients that thoroughly enjoy and trust our transportation services. Check our Facebook page to know more about our company and the services we provide, such as our new Wedding Package.”

Those who are interested in learning more about the Wedding Package and the other luxury transportation services provided can check out the DFW Limo Service website or contact them on the phone or through email. They can be contacted 24 hours a day, every day of the week.

