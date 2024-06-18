Rubber Tubing Alternatives Provide Superior Durability and Extended Service Life
Interstate Advanced Materials now offers industrial grade & high performance Excelon tubing as superior alternatives to rubber for fluid and chemical transfer.
Excelthane resists oil, greases, and fuels, making it suitable for use in applications that dispense or transfer those substances such as lubrication dispensing or coolant recovery.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rubber tubing is a common material used to transfer chemicals and liquids in a variety of processing systems and laboratory settings. However, rubber tubing will weaken and crack over time, causing fluids to leak out and potentially compromise systems. Interstate Advanced Materials now offers the solution to this problem: industrial grade and high performance Excelon tubing, two superior alternatives to rubber for fluid and chemical transfer.
Excelthane high performance tubing has high tear strength and superior abrasion resistance compared to standard rubber. Made of durable translucent polyurethane, it can withstand more extreme temperatures than rubber and retains its properties from -100°F to 200°F. These characteristics make Excelthane more durable than standard rubber and help extend its service life past rubber's in similar environments.
Excelthane resists oil, greases, and fuels, making it suitable for use in applications that dispense or transfer those substances such as lubrication dispensing or coolant recovery. It does not contain plasticizers that could cause flow contamination or tube hardening. And like Excelon Beverage tubing, Excelthane meets FDA requirements for safe food and beverage contact. It is safe for use in food and beverage processing. Excelthane is equivalent to Tygon Tygothane® C-210-A.
Industrial Grade Excelprene TPE tubing offers better performance compared to rubber tubing at a more cost-effective price point and outperforms both neoprene and EPDM. It resists both abrasion and high temperatures and is capable of operating between -75°F and 275°F without issues. Like Excelthane, it is both durable and flexible - it resists UV light, ozone, cracking, and weakening. These characteristics give Excelprene a longer service life than general-purpose rubber tubing. It resists the corrosive effects of chemicals that rubber cannot and may be used in applications such as caustic dispensing or wastewater sampling without sacrificing Excelprene's performance or lifespan. Industrial Grade Excelprene is equivalent to Tygon® Norprene A-60-G.
Interstate Advanced Materials offers Excelthane and Industrial Grade Excelprene tubing in addition to other Tygon tube alternatives. Save 30%+ on Excelon tubing and other materials with an Interstate Advanced Materials membership. For more information on how Excelon tubing can replace rubber in transfer and processing systems, give a material expert a call at (800)-742-3444.
