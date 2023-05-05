Submit Release
YMCA offers free facilities access to evacuees fleeing Alberta wildfires

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With extreme fire conditions in the province and the growing number of Albertans evacuated from their homes, many individuals and families are relocating to Edmonton and Red Deer.

To support evacuees, YMCA of Northern Alberta is offering community members that have been forced to evacuate free access to the four YMCA Health and Wellness centres in Edmonton and the Northside Community Centre YMCA in Red Deer. Individuals and families are welcome to access these locations free of charge for recreational use, showering, etc. during standard hours of operation.

Evacuees can walk into any of the locations listed below and by showing photo ID may use the facilities for no charge for the duration of these evacuations.

Castle Downs Family YMCA
11510 153 Ave NW
Edmonton, AB T5X 6A3

 William Lutsky Family YMCA
1975 111 St NW
Edmonton, AB T6J 7C6
Don Wheaton Family YMCA
10211 102 Ave
Edmonton, AB T6A 0S4

 Northside Community Centre YMCA
6391 76 St
Red Deer, AB T4P 3E9
Jaime Platz Family YMCA
7121 178 St NW
Edmonton, AB T5T 5T9

  

Information about hours of operation and available facilities and programs at each location can be found on our website at ymcanab.ca/locations.

About YMCA of Northern Alberta

YMCA of Northern Alberta is a registered charity dedicated to building healthy communities since 1907. From providing quality child care and supporting people in their health and wellness to delivering important community outreach programs, the YMCA works to strengthen communities in the Red Deer, Wood Buffalo, Grande Prairie and Edmonton regions. For more information, visit ymcanab.ca.


Contact 
Amber Niemeier 
Chief Community Engagement Officer
P| 780-966-9035 E| amber.niemeier@ymcanab.ca

Primary Logo

