Mobility City Holdings Inc., Opens Boise ID Showroom to Cover the Metro and the State
Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is the premier provider of mobility equipment sales, repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons.
Owners Gregg and Kristy Welte look forward to helping the many thousands of Idaho residents with mobility issues to improve their quality of life.
After Gregg opened his showroom in Meridian, he saw the opportunity to open more. We agreed. The Great State of Idaho - 1.8 mil population - needs 3 showrooms and Gregg's our guy to do it.”BOCA RATON, FL, US, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobility City Holdings Inc., the premier retail network in the wheelchair, power chair, mobility scooter, and recliner lift chair markets, announced today that its Meridian ID location, which presently reaches 40 percent of Idaho's population, has plans to cover the entire state of Idaho. The Mobility City of Idaho showroom is conveniently located near the center of the Treasure Valley and employs technicians who make house calls in vans fully equipped as a 'repair shop on wheels'.
— Vincent Baratta, COO, Mobility City Holdings, Inc.
"Idaho is our first 'state as a territory' that made sense for one owner to manage," said Diane Baratta, CEO, Mobility City Holdings, Inc. "We were pleased to learn that owners Gregg and Kristy Welte felt the same way about growing their business beyond the boundaries of the Treasure Valley to cover all Idahoans," Diane said.
"Since the Meridian ID showroom opened in December, it has attracted customers with its wide selection of mobility equipment and outstanding customer service," said Vincent Baratta, COO for Mobility City. "Customers have expressed their delight with the technicians making house calls, and the exceptional level of service provide by the Mobility City of Idaho team," said Vincent.
Owners Gregg and Kristy Welte bring excellent experience to their franchise business. Gregg managed several Walmart Stores and Kristy had years of community service before taking the leap to franchise ownership. "Mobility City jumped out when we were searching for a franchise. We were sold after we witnessed several customer interactions in the Boca Raton showroom during the discovery process. The opportunity to make such a positive difference in people’s lives was the clincher for us," they said. "It has been our plan since the day we decided on Mobility City that we wanted to own the entire state. When the timing is right, we absolutely will be looking for a second location up north and possibly a third in the eastern part of the state," added Gregg.
The opening of the Meridian ID showroom is part of Mobility City Holdings Inc.’s commitment to providing the 68 million Americans with one or more disabilities with the best possible service and experience. “We give careful thought to selecting the right owner for expansion. In the Boise ID metropolitan area, Gregg and Kristy became an obvious choice for us,” said Diane Baratta, president of Mobility City Holdings Inc. "We identified 9 more states that should become single owner franchise territories as we continue our coast to coast expansion," said Vincent Baratta.
Mobility City Holdings, Inc. is the franchisor of Mobility City's 47 locations in 36 of the largest communities in the US.
One hundred percent woman owned, Mobility City uniquely offers repair, rental and sale services for mobility products including power chairs, mobility scooters, stair lifts, hospital beds, lift out chairs, wheelchairs, and collator walkers.
With over 38 years of experience in the homecare equipment industry, the company’s Technicians are experts at delivering services on-site from a mobile workshop on wheels. Mobility City also services senior communities, assisted livings, nursing homes, hospitals, and the physically impaired at home.
Mobility City headquarters are located at 1400 Yamato Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431. For more information about Mobility City, please visit www.mobilitycity.com.
Mobility City Holdings Inc. is committed to providing customers with the best possible service and experience by identifying the correct product for their needs, and delivering the highest quality products and services.
