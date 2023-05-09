Autobahn Labs Announces Strategic Collaboration with the Salk Institute for Biological Studies
New Collaboration Adds to Autobahn Labs’ Transformative Biotech Incubator Model in California and the Northeast
The rigor and potential of research at Salk offers a solid foundation for breakthrough drug discoveries that will enable therapies with the potential to transform the lives of patients.”PALO ALTO, CA, USA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Autobahn Labs, an early-stage drug discovery incubator, announced today the establishment of a collaboration with the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. The goal of this new collaboration, like those with its six existing university partners, is to identify and support the advancement of academic research programs for important unmet medical needs.
by supporting promising early results through the important development milestone of preclinical candidate selection in the drug discovery process.
This collaboration seeks to accelerate the impact of cutting-edge life sciences research being performed by scientists at the Salk Institute, through Autobahn Lab’s innovative approach to applying the most relevant drug discovery and development resources to advance these programs into clinical development to positively impact the health of patients. Autobahn Labs will facilitate this translation of science into therapies by forming companies foundationally enabled by early-stage discovery programs being undertaken by leading scientists at the Salk.
“I’m thrilled to be adding Salk as our newest partner,” said Thomas Novak, Chief Scientific Officer of Autobahn Labs. “The rigor and potential of the research being performed at Salk offers a solid foundation for breakthrough drug discoveries that I believe will enable us together to discover new therapeutic molecules with the potential to transform the lives of patients,” he added.
“The strategic and operational support provided by Autobahn Labs will allow us to move forward at an accelerated pace to translate scientific discoveries into new therapeutics,” says Salk Institute President Gerald Joyce. “The beauty of this collaboration is that the most promising findings across different areas of research at Salk will have the opportunity to move from the bench to the development of clinical drug candidates. We hope that this collaboration will lead to new therapeutic options for many areas of unmet medical need.”
Autobahn Labs will provide capital to fill the gap that often exists between academic funding and sources of institutional capital to advance and de-risk individual early-stage drug discovery programs that require access to state-of-the-art drug development capabilities. Autobahn Labs’ partners, Samsara BioCapital, which is a leading life sciences investment firm, and Evotec SE, which is a global multimodality drug discovery and development company, are key to the successful resourcing of these programs. Autobahn’s executive and advisory team of experienced drug discovery and development professionals will provide necessary intellectual capital.
Backed by Samsara BioCapital, Evotec SE, and KCK Ltd, Autobahn Labs invests earlier than traditional venture financing models, providing intellectual, financial and physical capital to efficiently and effectively advance new scientific discoveries from novel concept to preclinical drug candidate. Institutions benefit from Autobahn's strategy and operational support, as well as the industry-leading drug discovery and development capabilities of Evotec, which provide a combination of innovative technologies, data and science. Autobahn creates jointly owned companies with their academic partners and invests up to $5M per project, provides operational and scientific expertise to guide drug development, and provides projects with access to Evotec’s powerful integrated multimodality discovery platform, which can accelerate the translation of scientific ideas to novel therapeutics. Autobahn Labs has existing collaborations with the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), University of California San Francisco (UCSF), University of California San Diego (UCSD), Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, the University of Pennsylvania and Boston Children’s Hospital.
