Governor issues statement on National Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday issued a statement in recognition of National Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day.

“As of today, there are an estimated 200 missing indigenous New Mexicans. I say ‘estimated’ because that number is likely an undercount and the result of years of discrimination and inadequate collaboration between law enforcement agencies. This is a state that will continue to fight to interrupt this pattern, working closely with sovereign nations.

“On this day of awareness, I commit to the state’s 23 Nations, Tribes and Pueblos that I will do everything in my power to continue the search for justice for Native families who have lost their loved ones and are seeking closure.”