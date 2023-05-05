Texas Electric Service Supports Vulnerable Populations with Electricity Deposit Waiver Program
Texas Electric Service and it’s partners understand that electricity deposit waivers can be a crucial source of financial relief for vulnerable populations.
We understand that deposit fees can be a significant barrier for vulnerable populations such as seniors on fixed incomes and survivors of domestic violence.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNTIED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas Electric Service, a leading provider of electricity plans, has announced its new Electricity Deposit Waiver Program, which aims to provide financial relief to vulnerable populations facing difficulty accessing electricity services due to upfront deposit fees. The program is especially tailored to benefit senior citizens on fixed incomes and survivors of domestic violence who may have unique challenges in establishing new homes. By offering deposit waivers, Texas Electric Service can support the well-being and security of our senior customers, ensuring they have Power to Choose safe and reliable electricity services without the added financial burden.
— Jon Langley - CEO
For seniors on fixed incomes, electricity deposit waivers can alleviate the financial stress that comes with rising energy costs. Many older adults struggle to pay for basic necessities such as housing, food, and utilities, and these waivers can help ensure they have access to safe and reliable electricity services.
Additionally, Texas Electric Service recognizes that survivors of domestic violence may face unique challenges when establishing new homes. Deposits for electricity services can be an added burden for those who have fled their homes, leaving behind important documents and possessions. Waiving deposit fees can make it easier for survivors to establish utility accounts in their own name and maintain their confidentiality, protecting their safety and privacy.
By offering deposit waivers to domestic violence survivors, Texas Electric Service can provide critical support to those who have experienced trauma and ensure they have access to the electricity services they need. Texas Electric Service acknowledges the importance of electricity deposit waivers as a vital form of financial assistance for vulnerable populations, and is committed to ensuring that everyone has Power to Choose reliable and safe electricity services, regardless of their financial circumstances.
