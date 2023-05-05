Alert Ready testing during Emergency Preparedness Week

CANADA, May 5 - The PEI Emergency Measures Organization will be conducting a test alert on the Alert Ready system Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Alert Ready, the Canadian emergency alerting system, delivers critical information to television, radio, and compatible wireless devices to ensure that citizens are aware and can take the appropriate steps in the event of immediate risk or danger. As part of a preparedness exercise during Emergency Preparedness Week, residents of PEI will receive a test alert on Wednesday May 10, 2023 at approximately 12:55pm.

“The Alert Ready system is a very important tool for our team to ensure that Islanders can be kept aware and safe during serious situations. We want to emphasize that this pre-scheduled alert will indicate it is a test and is just another action we can take to be prepared.” - Deputy Premier, Justice and Public Safety Minister and Attorney General Bloyce Thompson

Emergency Preparedness Week 2023 encourages everyone to: Be Prepared. Know Your Risks. Islanders are reminded of the following emergency preparedness presentations open to members of the public:

Tuesday May 9 from 1:00pm-3:00pm – Summerside Credit Union Place (511 Notre Dame Street, Summerside PE)

Thursday May 11 from 1:00pm-3:00pm – Charlottetown Library Learning Centre (100-97 Queen Street, Charlottetown PE)

Both events will include a public presentation, static display of a personal emergency preparedness kit and various door prizes, including an emergency radio.

