Learning through macrame: Students get ready to showcase their ArtsSmarts projects

CANADA, May 5 - Students Sadie Sudsbury and Ashlyn Sanderson stand together, coloring beads and looping a length of cord into what looks like a complicated design.

The Grade 7 students at East Wiltshire Intermediate School are practicing macrame techniques as part of ArtsSmarts, a national initiative that blends everyday learning with the arts.

Jody MacDonald is the Home Economics teacher at East Wiltshire. She researched and coordinated the school’s ArtSmarts project this year.

“I wanted to do something that included everyone. We have a few students with differing physical abilities so it was important to find something that all my students could enjoy. I also wanted the project to be multicultural because our student population is so diverse.”

MacDonald decided on macrame, a form of textile produced using knotting techniques which is rooted in Arabic culture. The learners were shown step-by-step how to create a hand knotted tapestry. Materials included 4mm macrame cord, wooden dowel rod or driftwood branch, and wooden or ceramic beads.

As part of the ArtsSmarts program, local artists collaborate with Island teachers to enhance learning and engage students in new and creative ways.

Local macrame artist, Kaitlin Lawrence helped the students with their project. She showed them some of her own work and helped them follow patterns and customize their designs.

“Kaitlin was fantastic. She was very knowledgeable, patient and accommodating to our school schedule. The students really enjoyed learning from her,” says MacDonald.

Sadie and Ashlyn are two of the 85 Grade 7 students at East Wiltshire who participated in creating macrame wall hangings.

“It was really fun because there was a lot of problem solving and math. And social studies was involved too because we got to learn a lot about Arabic culture,” explains Sadie.

The girls are excited to see their work on display.

“We worked hard, so it’ll be cool to see all our designs together. Lots of people will be able to see our work and how unique it is. We got to personalize our designs with beads, and we were able to add some extra knots to make it our own,” says Ashlyn.

There are 16 ArtSmarts projects happening in schools Island-wide this year.

Projects will be displayed at centres on the following dates:

Confederation Centre Art Gallery - April 29 to May 14

Eptek Art and Culture Centre - May 25 to June 2

Kings Playhouse - May 31 to June 11

ArtsSmarts is the largest education initiative in Canada dedicated to improving the lives and learning capacity of Canadian children by embedding the arts into academic programs.