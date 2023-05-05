State Soil Conservation Board: Clean Water Indiana Advisory Group Listening Session - 5.1.23

About this Event

INDIANAPOLIS (April 26, 2023) — The State Soil Conservation Board (SSCB) will meet virtually on Monday, May 1, 2023, from 1-4 p.m. ET.

To access the meeting virtually, use the call-in information below.

Indiana State Department of Agriculture invitation to join this Microsoft Teams meeting:

To join the meeting online click

To call in: 1-317-552-1674

Meeting number (access code): 328 014 509#

The SSCB administers the Clean Water Indiana Fund, which is a water quality-related erosion and sediment reduction program. The SSCB also provides guidance and support to Indiana’s soil and water conservation district leaders as they assist local leadership in the protection of the state’s soil and water resources.

