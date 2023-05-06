Introducing South Ocean Air: The Next Generation of Direct Air Capture

The company’s mission is to fight against climate change through innovative technology that removes CO2 from the atmosphere.

The founders of South Ocean Air are thrilled to announce the launch of their cutting-edge Direct Air Capture (DAC) company that aims to disrupt the climate change industry for the better.South Ocean Air is a revolutionary new company that is leading the way in the fight against climate change with its innovative direct air capture technology that uses the earth's most abundant, organic natural resource to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. The company officially launched on Earth Day this year - April 22nd, 2023.At the heart of South Ocean Air's technology is cellulose, a natural and abundant material found in plants, trees, and other natural sources. The company processes the cellulose with a patented method that creates a new molecule, specifically designed to attract CO2. This molecule is then scaled to order to passively capture carbon dioxide from the air."Carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas that contributes to global warming, which is causing devastating effects on our planet," says co-founder of South Ocean Air, Dominic Sewell. "By removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, we can help mitigate the effects of climate change and create a cleaner, more sustainable future. Our direct air capture technology is a sustainable and cost-effective solution to the problem of carbon dioxide emissions. Once captured, the carbon dioxide can be safely stored underground or used in various industrial applications, such as food & beverages."According to the company, South Ocean Air's technology boasts several competitive edges. First and foremost, the technology is one of the cheapest ways to pull one ton of carbon from the atmosphere, with an estimated cost of under $20 per ton – making it a remarkable technology that is accessible and affordable for companies and governments alike. Additionally, South Ocean Air's product is both plentiful and inexpensive, as it uses plant cellulose as its raw material, which means every country can participate in the fight against climate change."Our patented technology is a game-changer in the industry, with the potential to revolutionize the way we approach carbon capture and climate change," says the company's second co-founder, Dr. Donald White. "One of the unique advantages of our technology is that we can quickly process the new molecule to easily capture carbon dioxide, and repurpose the captured gas easier than anyone else. Not only that, but our technology is scalable, with approximately 30 pounds of our cellulose-based material being equivalent to an acre of trees in terms of carbon dioxide removal. This means that our technology can be deployed on a large scale to make a significant impact in the fight against climate change.""Our mission is to empower individuals, businesses, and governments to take action against climate change by creating and distributing affordable direct air capture technology to create a more habitable planet," Sewell states. "Our technology is a game-changer in the fight against climate change, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this important work. We invite anyone to join us in our mission to build a better future for generations to come."South Ocean Air is currently seeking investors and scheduled to start selling cellulose to customers by the beginning of 2024.For more information about South Ocean Air, please visit https://southoceanair.com About the CompanySouth Ocean Air LLC was developed by Dominic Sewell, Founder & CEO, and Donald H. White, PhD, Founder & CTO. The company is a direct air capture company committed to reversing the negative effects of climate change and its concept was developed when Sewell was finishing a capstone project for the military. He asked his colleague, Donald White, a recent Ph.D. graduate in chemistry and current professor in organic chemistry, about the viability of his Direct Air Capture (DAC). Dr. White informed Dominic of his own pending patent in the industry and how he'll be more than willing to help him on the quest. Understanding the importance of this discovery and its potential global impact, Dominic started South Ocean Air to give the world a fighting chance at defeating climate change.The founders take pride in its diverse leadership team, which includes the first black-owned and veteran-owned DAC business.Dominic Sewell is a military veteran who is passionate about sharing his knowledge and skills to create greener and more efficient communities.Donald H. White, Ph.D., is a chemist from Richmond, CA, and a proud graduate of Tuskegee University. His passion for a brighter future has sparked research in carbon removal and a children's book related to science.Both founders believe everyone, everywhere, should be able to live on a habitable planet, and are on a mission to make that a reality.