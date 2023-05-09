AT Home Technology Service Takes Over PCS@Home’s Legacy

ATHomeTech Chris Gilman, President, ATHome Technology Service ATHome Technology Service

We’re dedicated to simplifying technology for everyone and making it easy to use and understand. Our technicians are available 24/7 to provide fast, reliable, and friendly support.” — Chris Gilman, President, AT Home Technology Service

MOORESTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AT Home Technology Service, a provider of residential IT support services, is proud to announce the continuation of PCS@Home’s legacy by taking over its operations and providing technology solutions to individuals in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and surrounding areas.

PCS@Home was started by Anthony Mongeluzo and Traci Jordan during the Covid-19 pandemic to help families with technology services. However, they have now decided to solely focus their efforts on the business community while operating PCS. They have passed the torch to Chris Gilman and his company, AT Home Technology Service.

In today’s digital age, reliable and cost-effective IT solutions are becoming increasingly essential as more people work and study from home. Keeping up with the latest cyber threats and technology updates takes constant vigilance. AT Home Technology Service is committed to delivering the best in-class technology solutions and support services.

"We’re dedicated to simplifying technology for everyone and making it easy to use and understand. Our technicians are available 24/7 to provide fast, reliable, and friendly support whenever individuals need it,” explains Gilman.

AT Home Technology Service offers a range of services including: computer setup and repair, network configuration and troubleshooting, virus and malware removal, data backup and recovery, internet security solutions, and smart home installation and setup. The company’s mission is to ensure that people can enjoy the benefits of technology without the stress and hassle of having to know it all.

For more information about AT Home Technology Service and the services provided, please visit www.ATHomeTechnologyService.com.