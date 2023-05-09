Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,552 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,808 in the last 365 days.

AT Home Technology Service Takes Over PCS@Home’s Legacy

ATHomeTech

Chris Gilman, President, ATHome Technology Service

ATHome Technology Service

We’re dedicated to simplifying technology for everyone and making it easy to use and understand. Our technicians are available 24/7 to provide fast, reliable, and friendly support.”
— Chris Gilman, President, AT Home Technology Service

MOORESTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AT Home Technology Service, a provider of residential IT support services, is proud to announce the continuation of PCS@Home’s legacy by taking over its operations and providing technology solutions to individuals in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and surrounding areas.

PCS@Home was started by Anthony Mongeluzo and Traci Jordan during the Covid-19 pandemic to help families with technology services. However, they have now decided to solely focus their efforts on the business community while operating PCS. They have passed the torch to Chris Gilman and his company, AT Home Technology Service.

In today’s digital age, reliable and cost-effective IT solutions are becoming increasingly essential as more people work and study from home. Keeping up with the latest cyber threats and technology updates takes constant vigilance. AT Home Technology Service is committed to delivering the best in-class technology solutions and support services.

"We’re dedicated to simplifying technology for everyone and making it easy to use and understand. Our technicians are available 24/7 to provide fast, reliable, and friendly support whenever individuals need it,” explains Gilman.

AT Home Technology Service offers a range of services including: computer setup and repair, network configuration and troubleshooting, virus and malware removal, data backup and recovery, internet security solutions, and smart home installation and setup. The company’s mission is to ensure that people can enjoy the benefits of technology without the stress and hassle of having to know it all.

For more information about AT Home Technology Service and the services provided, please visit www.ATHomeTechnologyService.com.

Tomislav Peric
PericPR
+1 609-254-6625
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

AT Home Technology Service Takes Over PCS@Home’s Legacy

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more