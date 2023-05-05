JOI BALLISTA ﻿PREMIERES "SI TÚ NO ESTÁS" PROMISING TO BE THE NEWEST SERENADE OF TODAY'S MUSIC

JOI BALLISTA gives us the romantic pop "SI TÚ NO ESTÁS" dedicated to make your better half fall deeper in love.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The artist Joel ¨JOI¨ BALLISTA gives us the romantic pop "SI TÚ NO ESTÁS" dedicated to make your better half fall deeper in love. Opening his heart to love, Joi starts his musical repertoire of 2023 with the song he wrote in 15 minutes on a balcony under the sunset in Medellin, Colombia, alongside his team being his quickest composition to date in his career. The song and music video is available worldwide starting today.

The artist born in San Juan, Puerto Rico combined the right elements to achieve the perfect combination of flavor, romanticism and catchiness. The song expresses the feelings of being lost without his love by his side. He describes how nothing would be the same if she were not there. The video was filmed in the Californian portion of the Mojave Desert, taking center stage in the lonely landscape of a lover. In this place several renowned artists such as Madonna have filmed their videos, as well as the spot for major events such as Coachella. The song will be released under the independent label ¨Ballista Records¨.

"I'm a fan of lyrics and instrumentals, they're everything in a song." - Joi Ballista

Focused on continuing to grow his career, Joi is working on his forthcoming productions with his music producer Andres Alzate (El Burrito Music). Part of the new generation of Puerto Rican urban exponents, Joi's focus is to represent new trends of wholesome and catchy lyrics in the genre.

CLICK HERE FOR SPANISH VERSION OF PRESS RELEASE

Joi Ballista - Si Tu No Estas