MTW LIVE CELEBRATES WOMEN IN LATIN MUSIC WITH ALL FEMALE CONCERT SERIES STARRING YAILIN LA MÁS VIRAL, CHELSY, & MORE

“Mujeres Del Movimiento” will make its first stop in New York City on June 24th at the United Palace spotlighting the amazing women in the Dembow genre!

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A genre that has broken its way out of being “underground,” Dominican Dembow has had a journey as it’s become more mainstream in recent years and has found itself playing in every corner of the world from the US, Caribbean, Latin America, to Europe. In a male dominated genre, female pioneers of the genre are often not recognized for their contributions to Dembow, here to change that is Diana Dotel: Afro-Latina entrepreneur and founder of MTW Live, a live concerts company.

Making history as the first of its kind, MTW Live announces “Mujeres Del Movimiento,” an iconic concert series that’s sure to mark Latin urban music history with its first stop in New York City on June 24th at the United Palace. The tour stars an all-star all-female lineup spotlighting the amazing women paving their own path in the Dembow genre: La Insuperable, Chelsy, La Perversa, Mely Mel, Lis Mar, Queen Parker, Yailin La Más Viral, etc. These female artists have knocked down doors meant to keep them out and have embodied confidence and bravery like no other as they’ve taken control of their own narrative in dembow music and have given themselves sexual agency.

“Mujeres Del Movimiento” is a concert series created for a purpose by independent female concert promoter, Diana Dotel who saw a need for women in Latin music to create their own space and have their own stage to share their music along with the passion and dedication they have for the genre. This concert series aims to change the mindset of many and promote the expansion of female Latin music artists who have often been overlooked when it comes to main stage opportunities despite their success on streaming and social platforms. Creating equality in touring is core to Diana’s mission in creating “Mujeres Del Movimiento.”

TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW

﻿CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS!

About Diana Dotel:

Diana Dotel is a Latin music executive and entrepreneur who has spent the last 10+ years producing & promoting concerts and live experiences. From negotiating artist deals to concert production and marketing, Diana has a hands-on approach that has led her to work with the biggest Latin artists in the world. Through her concert promotion company Wakamba Entertainment,

Through Diana’s experience in the Latin music business, she saw a void in the marketplace for brands to partner with Latin artists in a bigger way. Wanting to provide equality to Latin artists this led Diana to partner in 2018 with Matt Ferrigno to create MTW Agency, an entertainment marketing agency with a multi-cultural focus. MTW’s first campaign was a partnership with Maluma & Michelob Ultra that took the rising Latin star to the mainstream when it debuted in the Super Bowl – Maluma and Michelob are currently in Year 4 of their highly successful partnership.

About MTW Agency:

MTW is now the leading agency for Latin music marketing and culture, having brokered brand deals for leading acts including Bad Bunny, Myke Towers, Becky G, Sofia Reyes, Sebastian Yatra and many more. To date, the agency has brokered more than 50 deals between brands and artists — including more than 30 in the past 12 months alone, providing crucial revenue and marketing opportunities for artists when touring was on pause. With MTW success and Diana's expertise as a promoter it was only right to expand MTW into the live space.

CLICK HERE FOR SPANISH VERSION OF PRESS RELEASE