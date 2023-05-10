meshIQ Announces Support for the OpenTelemetry Standard at EDA Summit 2023
PLAINVIEW, NY, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- meshIQ, the leading observability Platform for Messaging, Event Processing, and Streaming solutions deployed across Hybrid Cloud (MESH), today announced support for the OpenTelemetry standard. The announcement coincides with EDA Summit, the premier global event for the advancement of event-driven architecture in business, which is organized by Solace.
Organizations rely on meshIQ to provide complete management, observability, and monitoring of Integration MESH with 360° Situational Awareness®. With a single platform that supports all commonly used MESH solutions, meshIQ helps organizations accelerate DevOps, simplify management, and improve uptime and customer experience.
OpenTelemetry delivers an open standard for high-quality, ubiquitous, and portable telemetry for metrics, logs and traces, to enable effective observability. meshIQ’s support for this standard will help its customers monitor and trace events from a variety of event streaming solution providers including Solace® PubSub+®, Tibco® EMS™, IBM® MQ and Apache Kafka®.
“OpenTelemetry is getting wide adoption and every component of modern infrastructure either supports it today or plans to support it down the road.” said Albert Mavashev, CTO at meshIQ. “At meshIQ, we anticipate more integration vendors will start using Open Telemetry to expose key performance and operational metrics. As of today, our platform is ready to support OpenTelemetry for Solace and other providers.”
meshIQ is a proud sponsor of EDA Summit and will highlight this important new capability at a session at 1:00 p.m. today: ‘meshIQ: OpenTelemetry for monitoring EDA MESH across Solace, MQ and Tibco’. The Summit and session are free to attend, and a recording will be made available to those who register post-summit.
With this new capability and announcement, meshIQ is also proud to be serving customers in Solace’s ecosystem. “Solace delivers best-in-class EDA technology to meet the needs of a variety of enterprises across all major industries. We are proud to be part of Solace’s ecosystem and look forward to delivering observability solutions that complement Solace’s offerings” said Navdeep Sidhu, CEO of meshIQ, further adding that “Observability of mission-critical EDA solutions should not be an afterthought and should be viewed jointly in conjunction with the rest of integration landscape.”
Attendees can register for EDA summit at edasummit.com and join meshIQ’s session highlighting Open Telemetry later today.
To learn more about meshIQ and its offerings, visit: meshiq.com
Tibco® and Enterprise Message Service™ are registered trademarks of Cloud Software Group, Inc. IBM® and MQSeries® are registered trademarks of International Business Machines Corporation. Solace® and PubSub+® are registered trademarks of Solace Corporation.
For media inquiries, contact: jlarsen@meshiq.com
____
meshIQ is a global organization with offices in the United States. meshIQ platform’s full capabilities move beyond monitoring with comprehensive observability and management. Obtaining actionable insights from middleware mesh, bringing focus and clarity to complex hybrid environments. Application and Integration DevOps professionals in industries such as Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Major Retail, and Manufacturing rely heavily on messaging, event processing, and streaming to build mission-critical applications. With technological expertise, operational excellence, and a global footprint, meshIQ is the world’s leading partner of choice for enterprises that reduces failures and runs with greater efficiency.
Press contact:
Jessica Larsen
meshIQ
jlarsen@meshiq.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube