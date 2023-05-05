Iowa Workforce Development Communications

IWD Awards $3.5 Million to Support Registered Apprenticeship Programs Across Iowa

DES MOINES – Iowa Workforce Development today announced $3.47 million in new funding designated to create or expand Registered Apprenticeship (RA) Programs across Iowa. Spread across two types of programs, the funding is expected to support the experiences of 5,206 apprentices in a wide number of occupations.

“Today we reiterate our support for one of the most successful tools Iowa has to build and expand today’s workforce,” said Gov. Kim Reynolds. “More and more Iowa employers are turning to the earn-and-learn model, because it works. Registered Apprenticeships are creating new opportunities for Iowans in nearly every occupation you can imagine, and they remain a valuable tool for helping Iowa grow.”

“Registered Apprenticeships assist our state’s economy across a wide spectrum of occupations, high schools, and employers,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “Their impact is everywhere. Iowa has long been a leader in recognizing the value of Registered Apprenticeships, and we remain committed to this important tool for building the highly skilled workforce that our state needs.

RA programs involve Iowa employers and, in many cases, high schools collaborating to educate new workers and create new workforce pipelines in high-demand fields. Young Iowans are able to earn while they learn and develop promising careers without accumulating debt.

State support for these programs comes via the Iowa Apprenticeship Act (15B) and the Iowa Registered Apprenticeship Development Fund (15C). Iowa Code Chapter 15B supports annual funding for training or ongoing costs within any active Iowa Registered Apprenticeship program. Chapter 15C assists programs that have been created or expanded to include a new program in a high-demand occupation.

The full list of 2023 awardees – 63 programs under 15B and 25 programs through 15C – can be viewed here:

Iowa saw record growth in Registered Apprenticeships in Fiscal Year 2022, with a total of 5,402 new apprentices joining programs. The state also led the nation by creating 163 new programs in multiple areas, which included 25 non-construction occupations. There now are more than 890 RA programs across the state.

For more information on Iowa’s RA programs and the funding programs available, visit earnandlearniowa.gov.



