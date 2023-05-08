Wild Goose Filling Releases Gosling 2.0 Beverage Canning System
Novel user interface and embedded touchscreen power the newly redesigned table-top canning system
With the newly built-in touchscreen interface capabilities, Gosling 2.0 customers will enjoy a fast, intuitive and consistent operating experience.”LOUISVILLE, COLORADO, USA, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wild Goose Filling, U.S. manufacturer of canning and bottling systems for beverage producers worldwide, has launched the new generation of their best-selling Gosling canning system. The latest Gosling 2.0 canning system incorporates an all-new user interface and embedded high-resolution, 7-inch touchscreen display backed by Wild Goose software.
— Dan Welch
“The Gosling line has delivered exceptional value to smaller-scale and craft beverage producers around the world since it first hatched in 2020,” said Dan Welch, general manager of Wild Goose Filling. “We initially conceived the Gosling to provide professional filling and seaming at an affordable price point and with a small footprint. For 2023 we have improved the user experience by integrating a user interface and touchscreen directly into Gosling 2.0. With the newly built-in capabilities, customers will enjoy a fast, intuitive and consistent operating experience.”
At speeds up to 12 cans per minute (720 cans per hour) based on 12-ounce standard aluminum cans, the Gosling incorporates Wild Goose’s patented seaming and filling technology to deliver the same consistency as higher speed Wild Goose canning systems. In addition to other dissolved oxygen prevention measures, Gosling 2.0 includes a new CO2 Saver Mode, regulating carbon dioxide gas used to mitigate beverage-spoiling oxygen in various stages throughout the filling process.
With Gosling 2.0, Wild Goose has made its QuickChange™ filling configuration the new standard, accommodating standard and sleek body cans of various heights with simple changeover. The addition of a universal can entrance, integrated can pre-rinser and upgraded GooseNeck™ infeed simplify the can loading process for a single operator.
New automation features including cleaning, seam testing, customizable alerts and a variety of can packaging modes make Gosling 2.0 a user-friendly canning system for operators of all experience levels. A consolidated machine “plug-and-play” panel offers ready-to-connect ports for machine services that make startup intuitive. Sporting an enhanced stainless-steel safety enclosure and ergonomic access points, the updated Gosling exterior supports long-term operation in any production space.
“Demand for canned beverages continues to grow, across a huge variety of beverages,” said Alexis Foreman, founder of Wild Goose Filling. “As more facilities begin in-house canning for the first time or exploring R&D beverage projects, we wanted to make sure the canning experience is easy and intuitive. Even if you have never canned before, the Gosling provides the canned quality our customers need while simplifying their packaging process.”
The Gosling canning system gives beverage producers the ability to package products on a smaller scale than traditional automatic canning systems while offering better protection against dissolved oxygen compared to manual fill-and-seal appliances.
The newest Gosling 2.0 canning systems are available now to beverage producers worldwide. Watch the video here: https://wildgoosefilling.com/products/canning/gosling/
About Wild Goose Filling
With more than 3,200 canning and bottling systems installed in 73 countries, Wild Goose Filling’s customized filling machines cater to producers of beer, cider, hard seltzer, wine and other ready-to-drink beverages. Wild Goose pioneered the first craft canning and bottling systems on the market, innovating patented technology that maintains the highest quality levels for packaged beverages. A subsidiary of global foodservice industry leader The Middleby Corporation, Wild Goose designs, engineers and manufactures equipment from headquarters in Louisville, Colorado. Wild Goose offices in Europe offer additional sales, service and warehouse support, along with the company’s network of global partners.
For more information about Wild Goose Filling, visit www.WildGooseFilling.com.
Gosling 2.0 Canning System