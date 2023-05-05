DR. LARRY E BANTA MD: NURTURING THE FUTURE
Dr. Larry E Banta MD makes a comprehensive guide that provides a holistic and therapeutic approach to the development of children.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It is crucial to nurture and support the growth of children as they possess an immense potential and will shape the future of society. As adults, it is a responsibility to attend to their physical, emotional, and social needs through proper nutrition, education, healthcare, and protection from harm and abuse.
Dr. Larry E Banta, MD's book, Help for the Hurting Child: Christian Approaches to Therapeutic Parenting, focuses on providing care for children who are not living with their biological parents, but instead are in alternative home environments such as foster homes, orphanages, or residential schools. The book aims to offer guidance and support for those who work with these children and highlights the importance of a comprehensive and therapeutic approach to their development. Dr. Banta uses his own experiences and research in psychology, psychiatry, and religion to create a guide for caring for these children in a holistic way.
Dr. Banta, MD, hails from Ohio, and grew up near Cincinnati on a farm. He pursued his undergraduate studies at a college in Lincoln, Nebraska, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology. He then went on to attend the University of Nebraska Medical College, where he earned his Doctor of Medicine degree.
Make a difference in the lives of children by joining Dr. Larry E Banta, MD in his mission to create a better future. Get a copy of Help for the Hurting Child: Christian Approaches to Therapeutic Parenting on Amazon, available in Kindle, Hardcover, or Paperback formats.
