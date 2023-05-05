DR. LARRY E BANTA MD: BUILDING STRONG FOUNDATIONS
Dr. Larry E Banta MD authors a book, Help for the Hurting Child on how to create a positive environment and opportunities for children to thrive in.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Caring for children is an opportunity to shape the future and bring joy to their lives. They are little bundles of wonder and potential, and it is a privilege for adults to provide them with the love, support, and resources they need to thrive. From nourishing meals to exciting learning opportunities to keeping them healthy and safe, adults have the chance to make a positive impact on the future of society.
Dr. Larry E Banta, MD is a medical doctor who has written a book, Help for the Hurting Child: Christian Approaches to Therapeutic Parenting that is intended to be a valuable resource for parents, guardians, and citizens all over the world. It is focused on caring for children who are placed in alternative home environments like foster homes, orphanages, or residential schools, instead of living with their biological parents.
It aims to offer guidance for those who work with these children and emphasizes the importance of a holistic and therapeutic approach to their development. The author draws on his own experiences and research in the fields of psychology, psychiatry and religion to provide a comprehensive guide for the care of these children.
Join Dr. Larry E Banta, MD in creating a better future for children by purchasing a copy of Help for the Hurting Child: Christian Approaches to Therapeutic Parenting on Amazon in Kindle, Hardcover, or Paperback.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+16473309992 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube