0941527 B.C. LTD. ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND MANAGEMENT
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 0941527 B.C. Ltd. (formerly, United Coal Holdings Limited) (the “Company”) announces that Simon Ma resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, Simon Tam resigned as a director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and Yvonne Yeung resigned as Secretary of the Company.
The Company thanks them for their valuable contributions, and wishes them every success in their future endeavors. The Company is pleased to announce that Binyomin Posen was appointed to serve as a director, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of the Company, and Jack Wortzman and Yonatan Colman were appointed as directors of the Company, all to fill in the vacancies created by the foregoing resignations.
Mr. Posen is the Chief Executive Officer of Cumberland Resources Nickel Corp. and previously a Senior Analyst at Plaza Capital, where he focused on corporate finance, capital markets and helping companies go public. After three and a half years of studies overseas, he returned to complete his baccalaureate degree in Judaic Law. Upon graduating (on the Dean’s List) he began his career as an analyst at a Toronto boutique investment bank where his role consisted of raising funds for IPOs and RTOs, business development for portfolio companies and client relations.
Mr. Wortzman played an integral role within the Final Engineering components of the industrial and manufacturing Engineer department of the Oakville Assembly Plant of Ford of Canada for a period of eighteen years. His achievements were the installation of robotic projects and efficiencies which resulted in savings in manpower reductions and higher quality product. He was also instrumental in designing and implementing a method for the distribution of daily workload and task costs in the installation and service of HVAC at Enbridge and Direct Energy for twelve years. He holds a degree from Ryerson University in Cost Accounting.
As the Director of Leadership Development for NCSY, Mr. Colman oversees organizational growth through talent development with a focus on people, strategy, and transformation. He consults internationally, helping executives and their organizations transform, lead change, and build thriving, people-focused cultures. Mr. Colman holds a BA in psychology from York University and an MS in Organizational Leadership from Colorado State University Global.
Additional Information
For additional information on the Company, please contact:
Binyomin Posen
Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director
T: 416-481-2222
E: bposen@plazacapital.ca
