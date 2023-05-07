Herbal Nutraceuticals Market to Observe Prominent CAGR Growth of 7.55% by 2027, Size, Share, Trends, Demand And Growth

The demand for herbal nutraceuticals is expected to increase during the forecast period

Rise in health consciousness among the consumers and increase in number of people suffering from chronic diseases across the globe fuel the growth global herbal nutraceuticals market” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, May 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- the global herbal nutraceuticals market size was valued at $28,329.7 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $48,446.5 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.55% from 2021 to 2027. Rise in health consciousness among the consumers and increase in number of people suffering from chronic diseases across the globe fuel the growth global herbal nutraceuticals market. On the other hand, high cost associated with organic herbal nutraceuticals impedes the market growth. Nevertheless, surge in consumer awareness regarding organic products is anticipated to pave the way for new opportunities in the industry.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗢𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7108

Moreover, bynature, the organic segment in the herbal nutraceuticals market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR , in terms of value sales, during the herbal nutraceuticals market forecast period. Rise in number of health-conscious consumers along with rise in consumer awareness regarding health benefits associated with consumption of organic herbal nutraceuticals are the major factors that drive growth of the organic herbal nutraceuticals market.

𝑻𝒐𝒑 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

The key players operating in the global herbal nutraceuticals industry include Now foods, Herbochem, OREGON'S WILD HARVEST, Gaia Herbs Farm, Nature’s Bounty. Bio Botanica INC. Herb Pharma (Pharmaca),Solaray, Pure Encapsulations, LLC,and Solagar

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (282 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/36af0d4963405b35d596465f8bf7e4bc

By product type, the green tea segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributedto rise in consumer awareness regarding health benefits associated with consumption of green tea and its easy availability in various formats in the market.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆

By product type, the ginger segment accounted for the highest herbal nutraceuticals market share in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.20% from 2021 to 2027.

By nature, the conventional segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 7.30% from 2021 to 2027.

By form, the capsules & tablets segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.70% from 2021 to 2027.

By sales channel, the online store segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.56% from 2021 to 2027.

By Region, Europeoccupied maximum share in the herbal nutraceuticals market in 2019 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗮𝗸 𝗧𝗼 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/7108

Moreover, bynature, the organic segment in the herbal nutraceuticals market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR , in terms of value sales, during the herbal nutraceuticals market forecast period. Rise in number of health-conscious consumers along with rise in consumer awareness regarding health benefits associated with consumption of organic herbal nutraceuticals are the major factors that drive growth of the organic herbal nutraceuticals market.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.